GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on this week in Tweed
THE TWEED is known across the country for having one of the liveliest and diverse live music scenes anywhere in Australia.
Up and down the coast, pubs and clubs across the region are bustling with excitement as touring bands and local legends hit the stage to entertain thousands every week.
The Tweed Daily News has your complete list each week to the best live gigs and acts across our region.
If there is a live gig you are promoting and want our readers to know about it, let us know by email at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au.
Wednesday, May 15
Twin Towns - Chevy X Press 1.30pm
Twin Towns - Plumb Loco 6.30pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Davo 5.30pm
Thursday, May 16
Twin Towns - Midnight Blue Duo 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 6.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Friday, May 17
Twin Towns - Goodman Swings Again 1pm
Twin Towns - Smokin Crawdads 4.30pm
Twin Towns -Adam Harvey 8pm
Twin Towns - Eureka Funk 9pm
Club Banora - Ear Candy 5.15pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave gray 11am
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Glasvegaz Trio 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Buddy Love and The Tremors 7pm
Cabarita Sports Club - Trombone Kellie Gang 7pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Captain WOW 6.30pm
Seagulls Club - Magnetic Force 8pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Benny D Williams 9pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Leigh James 6pm
Riverview Hotel - Devil's Kiosk 8pm
Saturday, May 18
Twin Towns - Sat Raff 1.30pm
Twin Towns - Lost Safari 4.30pm
Twin Towns - The Celtic Tenors 8pm
Twin Towns - Eureka Funk 9pm
Club Banora - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Kaffene Trio 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Darren and Jermia 7pm
Chinderah Tavern - Leigh James 6.30pm
Seagulls Club - Round Mountain Girls 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Fire N Ice 6pm
Sunday, May 19
Twin Towns - Agent 77 1pm
Twin Towns - Eureka Funk 6pm
Twin Towns - Lonewolf 3.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Lovely Daze 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Brett Hitchcock 12pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - John J Bradley 4.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Off The Grid 2.30pm
Coolangatta Hotel - Crooked Colours 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 2.30pm
Tuesday, May 21
Twin Towns - Col Perkins 10.30am
Twin Towns - Talia Gouge 6pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5:30pm