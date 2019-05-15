GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on this week in Tweed

Devil's Kiosk band members Raymond Godard, Mark Watson, Dave Burgess and Jamie Symons will be in Murwillumbah this weekend.

THE TWEED is known across the country for having one of the liveliest and diverse live music scenes anywhere in Australia.

Up and down the coast, pubs and clubs across the region are bustling with excitement as touring bands and local legends hit the stage to entertain thousands every week.

The Tweed Daily News has your complete list each week to the best live gigs and acts across our region.

Wednesday, May 15

Twin Towns - Chevy X Press 1.30pm

Twin Towns - Plumb Loco 6.30pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Davo 5.30pm

Thursday, May 16

Twin Towns - Midnight Blue Duo 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 6.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Friday, May 17

Twin Towns - Goodman Swings Again 1pm

Twin Towns - Smokin Crawdads 4.30pm

Twin Towns -Adam Harvey 8pm

Twin Towns - Eureka Funk 9pm

Club Banora - Ear Candy 5.15pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave gray 11am

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Glasvegaz Trio 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Buddy Love and The Tremors 7pm

Cabarita Sports Club - Trombone Kellie Gang 7pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Captain WOW 6.30pm

Seagulls Club - Magnetic Force 8pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Benny D Williams 9pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Leigh James 6pm

Riverview Hotel - Devil's Kiosk 8pm

Saturday, May 18

Twin Towns - Sat Raff 1.30pm

Twin Towns - Lost Safari 4.30pm

Twin Towns - The Celtic Tenors 8pm

Twin Towns - Eureka Funk 9pm

Club Banora - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Kaffene Trio 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Darren and Jermia 7pm

Chinderah Tavern - Leigh James 6.30pm

Seagulls Club - Round Mountain Girls 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Fire N Ice 6pm

Sunday, May 19

Twin Towns - Agent 77 1pm

Twin Towns - Eureka Funk 6pm

Twin Towns - Lonewolf 3.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Lovely Daze 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Brett Hitchcock 12pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - John J Bradley 4.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Off The Grid 2.30pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Crooked Colours 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 2.30pm

Tuesday, May 21

Twin Towns - Col Perkins 10.30am

Twin Towns - Talia Gouge 6pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5:30pm