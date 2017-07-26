Gig guide: Fiery return for rock greats

Thursday, July 27
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Deep Creek 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Parents - Live and Inappropriate 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Mat Stokes Duo 4pm; Fat Albert 7.30pm
Friday, July 28
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - 4 Seasons in 1 Night 11am and 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smokin' Crawdads 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Two Wheel Drive 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Dave J 3pm; Tommy Memphis 7pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Martin Way 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - SoulCutz 7pm; The Deck - Kristie Lea 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Champions 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Paul Atkins 6pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Issi Dye 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Jeff Camilleri 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Mangrove Jack Band 7.30pm
- Saltbar - DJ Jason 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Dean Gray 8.30pm; Russ Walker 1am; Atrium Bar - DJ J-mixx 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 8.15pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Vinyl Frenzy 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Christopher Booth 11am; Ian McLaren 1pm; Mark Divola Trio 5pm; Fat Albert 5pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 5pm
Saturday, July 29
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Classic Gold 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rock n Roll Night - Blue Suede 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Convine 7pm
- Club Banora - Dukes of Earl 7.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Disco Dance Party 7pm; The Deck - Luke Bennett 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Lost Dogs 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - James Leigh 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Dj Night 7.30pm
- Saltbar - High Tide Band 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Jason Delphin Trio 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Jesse Morris and Rob DeMasi 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Creedence and Country Classics Show 7.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Chris Hutchinson 8.30pm; Dj Turhan 12.30am; Atrium Bar - DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck - Jason Delphin 8.15pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Nightshift Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Dragon 8.30pm; The Stage - Nick Waters 1.30pm; Lowriders 5pm; Fat Albert 9pm
Sunday, July 30
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lloyd Saniel 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Gregg Peterson 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Deana Peher & Pete 11am; Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Bourbon Street 3pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Sarah Grant 3pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Rick Hay 2pm
- Cudgen Headland SLSC Barefoot Bar - Eureka Funk 3pm
- Currumbin RSL - Mr John 12pm; The Deck - Raku 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Radio Star 4pm
- Helm Bar - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
- Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - David J 3pm
- Riverview Hotel - Preloves 2.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Wally & The Gators 1pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Jason Delphin 2pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Sarah Archer 12.30pm; Dezzie D & The Stingrayz 4pm; Fat Albert 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Sugarfoot 2.30pm
Monday, July 31
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Issi Dye 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm