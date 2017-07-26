23°
Gig guide: Fiery return for rock greats

Daniel McKenzie
| 26th Jul 2017 6:00 PM
Rock greats Dragon play Twin Towns on Saturday night as part of their Australian Chartbusters tour.
Rock greats Dragon play Twin Towns on Saturday night as part of their Australian Chartbusters tour. David Roche

Thursday, July 27

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Deep Creek 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Parents - Live and Inappropriate 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Mat Stokes Duo 4pm; Fat Albert 7.30pm

Friday, July 28

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - 4 Seasons in 1 Night 11am and 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smokin' Crawdads 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Two Wheel Drive 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Dave J 3pm; Tommy Memphis 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Martin Way 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - SoulCutz 7pm; The Deck - Kristie Lea 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Champions 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Paul Atkins 6pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Issi Dye 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Jeff Camilleri 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Mangrove Jack Band 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Jason 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Dean Gray 8.30pm; Russ Walker 1am; Atrium Bar - DJ J-mixx 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 8.15pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Vinyl Frenzy 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Christopher Booth 11am; Ian McLaren 1pm; Mark Divola Trio 5pm; Fat Albert 5pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 5pm

Rock n roller Issi Dye (right) plays two Kingscliff gigs over the next week
Rock n roller Issi Dye (right) plays two Kingscliff gigs over the next week SCOTT POWICK

Saturday, July 29

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Classic Gold 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rock n Roll Night - Blue Suede 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Convine 7pm
  • Club Banora - Dukes of Earl 7.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Disco Dance Party 7pm; The Deck - Luke Bennett 4pm
  • Helm Bar - The Lost Dogs 8pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - James Leigh 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Dj Night 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - High Tide Band 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Jason Delphin Trio 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Jesse Morris and Rob DeMasi 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Creedence and Country Classics Show 7.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Chris Hutchinson 8.30pm; Dj Turhan 12.30am; Atrium Bar - DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck - Jason Delphin 8.15pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Nightshift Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Dragon 8.30pm; The Stage - Nick Waters 1.30pm; Lowriders 5pm; Fat Albert 9pm

Sunday, July 30

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lloyd Saniel 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Gregg Peterson 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Deana Peher & Pete 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Bourbon Street 3pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Sarah Grant 3pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Rick Hay 2pm
  • Cudgen Headland SLSC Barefoot Bar - Eureka Funk 3pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Mr John 12pm; The Deck - Raku 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Radio Star 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
  • Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - David J 3pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Preloves 2.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally & The Gators 1pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Jason Delphin 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Sarah Archer 12.30pm; Dezzie D & The Stingrayz 4pm; Fat Albert 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Sugarfoot 2.30pm

Monday, July 31

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Issi Dye 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tweed Daily News

