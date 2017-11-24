Gig guide: find out what's on this weekend

Saturday
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Up Late 8.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tracy Vaughan Duo 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 6.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's Band 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Ben Hanna 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm;
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angie Hudson Trio 7pm
- Riverview Hotel - Mason Rack 8pm
- Salt Bar - DJ request with DJ Ben 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Jason Delphin Duo 7.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12pm; Round Mountain Girls 8pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Take Your Pick 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Green Sinatras 4.30pm; The Aints play The Saints 8pm; The Titanix 9pm
Sunday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dance On 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2pm
- Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Sunday Showtime 11am; Kids Day 12pm; Mark Divola 5pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk 2.30pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Eugene Ellison 2pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Salty Sounds with Triple JJJ's 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy 12pm; Michael Eotvos 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Radio Star 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Electrik Lemonade 3pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Karaoke 4pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Bagman 6pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Brad Ledwidge 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Bill Jacobi - 2.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
- Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Aaron 6.30pm; DJ Brent 8pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12pm; Dezzie D and The Singrayz 3pm; The Titanix 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 2.30pm
Monday
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm