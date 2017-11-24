Menu
Gig guide: find out what's on this weekend

MUSIC: Bill Jacobi is geared up to play at the Riverview Hotel from 2.30pm on Sunday, November 26.
Aisling Brennan
by

Saturday

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Up Late 8.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tracy Vaughan Duo 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 6.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's Band 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Ben Hanna 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm;
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angie Hudson Trio 7pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Mason Rack 8pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ request with DJ Ben 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Jason Delphin Duo 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12pm; Round Mountain Girls 8pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Take Your Pick 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Green Sinatras 4.30pm; The Aints play The Saints 8pm; The Titanix 9pm

Sunday

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dance On 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2pm
  • Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Sunday Showtime 11am; Kids Day 12pm; Mark Divola 5pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk 2.30pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Eugene Ellison 2pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Salty Sounds with Triple JJJ's 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy 12pm; Michael Eotvos 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Radio Star 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Electrik Lemonade 3pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Karaoke 4pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Bagman 6pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Brad Ledwidge 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Bill Jacobi - 2.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Aaron 6.30pm; DJ Brent 8pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12pm; Dezzie D and The Singrayz 3pm; The Titanix 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 2.30pm

Monday

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm

Tweed Daily News
