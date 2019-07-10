Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUNDAY SERENADE: Stephen Lovelight will be at the Pottsville Beach Sports Club this Sunday from 4pm.
SUNDAY SERENADE: Stephen Lovelight will be at the Pottsville Beach Sports Club this Sunday from 4pm. Contributed
Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Find out who is playing where in the Tweed

Michael Doyle
by
10th Jul 2019 5:00 AM

THERE is a full line-up of great live acts right across the Tweed this week.

Check out our list of gigs you will not want to miss at pubs and clubs near you.

Wednesday, July 10

  • Twin Towns - Diamonds In The Sky 11am
  • Twin Towns - Long Gone Daddy's Band 1.30
  • Twin Towns - Big Bad 6.30pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Bearded Dragons 5.30pm

Thursday, July 11

  • Twin Towns - The Flame 6pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 6pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Friday, July 12

  • Twin Towns - 3's Company 4.30pm
  • Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 9pm
  • Club Banora - Talk of the Town 5.15pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wild Card Trio 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Tracey Vaughan 1pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Lemarie 7pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Surf Report 6.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Rcokks 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Devils Kiosk 8pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Dirty Channel 5pm

Saturday, July 13

  • Twin Towns - Sat Raff 1.30pm
  • Twin Towns - Rachel Laing 4.30pm
  • Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 6pm
  • Twin Towns - Diamonds After Dark 8pm
  • Club Banora - The Raiders 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Gudgeon Band 7.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - James Blundell 8pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - AC/DC Tribute Show 8pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Gritty Blues Machine 7pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - The Classics 6pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Fire N Ice 6pm

Sunday, July 14

  • Twin Towns - Dezzie D and The Stingrayz 1pm
  • Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 6pm
  • Club Banora - Rob Roselund 3.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Guy 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music 12pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Follow The Fox 2.30pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Stephen Lovelight 4pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Sean Fitzgerald 2.30pm

Tuesday, July 16

  • Twin Towns - Fabba 11am
  • Twin Towns - Ben Amor 6pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5.30pm
live music live music tweed tweed news whats on tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    These are the men and women you want in an emergency

    premium_icon These are the men and women you want in an emergency

    Lifesaving More than 800 competitors from 44 Australian and New Zealand clubs will participate in the four-day championships

    • 10th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Man arrested after unconscious woman dumped off motorbike

    premium_icon Man arrested after unconscious woman dumped off motorbike

    Crime Unconscious woman was found dumped in bushland

    Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

    premium_icon Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

    News Bull shark detected off beach in the Tweed this afternoon

    REVEALED: Tweed’s newest tourist attraction

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tweed’s newest tourist attraction

    News Get your first look at our newest tourist attraction