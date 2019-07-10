GIG GUIDE: Find out who is playing where in the Tweed

SUNDAY SERENADE: Stephen Lovelight will be at the Pottsville Beach Sports Club this Sunday from 4pm.

THERE is a full line-up of great live acts right across the Tweed this week.

Check out our list of gigs you will not want to miss at pubs and clubs near you.

Wednesday, July 10

Twin Towns - Diamonds In The Sky 11am

Twin Towns - Long Gone Daddy's Band 1.30

Twin Towns - Big Bad 6.30pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Bearded Dragons 5.30pm

Thursday, July 11

Twin Towns - The Flame 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 6pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Friday, July 12

Twin Towns - 3's Company 4.30pm

Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 9pm

Club Banora - Talk of the Town 5.15pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wild Card Trio 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Tracey Vaughan 1pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Lemarie 7pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Surf Report 6.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Rcokks 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Devils Kiosk 8pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Dirty Channel 5pm

Saturday, July 13

Twin Towns - Sat Raff 1.30pm

Twin Towns - Rachel Laing 4.30pm

Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 6pm

Twin Towns - Diamonds After Dark 8pm

Club Banora - The Raiders 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Gudgeon Band 7.30pm

Seagulls Club - James Blundell 8pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - AC/DC Tribute Show 8pm

Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Gritty Blues Machine 7pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - The Classics 6pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Fire N Ice 6pm

Sunday, July 14

Twin Towns - Dezzie D and The Stingrayz 1pm

Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 6pm

Club Banora - Rob Roselund 3.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Guy 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music 12pm

Chinderah Tavern - Follow The Fox 2.30pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Stephen Lovelight 4pm

Riverview Hotel - Sean Fitzgerald 2.30pm

Tuesday, July 16