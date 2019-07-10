GIG GUIDE: Find out who is playing where in the Tweed
THERE is a full line-up of great live acts right across the Tweed this week.
Check out our list of gigs you will not want to miss at pubs and clubs near you.
Wednesday, July 10
- Twin Towns - Diamonds In The Sky 11am
- Twin Towns - Long Gone Daddy's Band 1.30
- Twin Towns - Big Bad 6.30pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Bearded Dragons 5.30pm
Thursday, July 11
- Twin Towns - The Flame 6pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 6pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Friday, July 12
- Twin Towns - 3's Company 4.30pm
- Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 9pm
- Club Banora - Talk of the Town 5.15pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wild Card Trio 7.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Tracey Vaughan 1pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Lemarie 7pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Surf Report 6.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Rcokks 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Devils Kiosk 8pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Dirty Channel 5pm
Saturday, July 13
- Twin Towns - Sat Raff 1.30pm
- Twin Towns - Rachel Laing 4.30pm
- Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 6pm
- Twin Towns - Diamonds After Dark 8pm
- Club Banora - The Raiders 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Gudgeon Band 7.30pm
- Seagulls Club - James Blundell 8pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - AC/DC Tribute Show 8pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Gritty Blues Machine 7pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - The Classics 6pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Fire N Ice 6pm
Sunday, July 14
- Twin Towns - Dezzie D and The Stingrayz 1pm
- Twin Towns - Janice and The Violets 6pm
- Club Banora - Rob Roselund 3.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Guy 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music 12pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Follow The Fox 2.30pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Stephen Lovelight 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Sean Fitzgerald 2.30pm
Tuesday, July 16
- Twin Towns - Fabba 11am
- Twin Towns - Ben Amor 6pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5.30pm