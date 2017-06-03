21°
News

Gig guide: Good Times get ready to roll

Daniel McKenzie
| 3rd Jun 2017 9:45 AM
Joe Camilleri plays Twin Towns tonight with the APIA Good Times tour.
Joe Camilleri plays Twin Towns tonight with the APIA Good Times tour. Nev Madsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Saturday, June 3

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Show Stopperz 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Push 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 7pm
  • Club Banora - Catfish and The Deejays 7.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Darren Lawrence 5pm; Agent 77 9pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Sarah Archer 4pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Riverview Hotel - The Strayz 8pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Issi Dye 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Jesse Morris Duo 2pm; Essie Thomas Ensemble 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Well Swung Daddies 2.30pm; High Noon 7pm
  • Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - APIA Good Times Tour 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Mudslide Trio 5pm; Smokin' Crawdads 9pm

Sunday, June 4

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Enterprise Band 2pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Stoneage Romeos 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Scott Sullivan 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Buggy Duo 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Issi Dye 11am; Kids' entertainment 12pm; Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Outshined - The Australian 90s Grunge Show 12pm; Jabba 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 3pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Brad McDonald 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Candice Dianna 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The James Higgins Trio 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Innocent Bystanders 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Raku 3pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Rick Barron 12.30pm; The Rockin' Eddie Band 4pm; Smokin' Crawdads 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 2.30pm

Monday, June 5

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson 7pm
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  apia good times tour entertainment gig guide gig guide tweed music tweed entertainment what's on whats on what's on tweed

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Take a long hard look at your health

Take a long hard look at your health

WHEN you're not feeling quite your usual vibrant healthy self, it can be tempting to reach for that magic supplement.

Tweed teens track path to surfing elite

Tweed prodigy Zahli Kelly has qualified for surfing's World Junior Championship circuit in 2018.

"I never thought it would be something I'd achieve this year”

Olympic Hopes Czech-ing in for kayaker

Junior sporting star Anthea Warne will represent Australia's Olympic Hopes' kayaking squad in the Czech Republic.

"It's my first time representing Australia”

NSW camp propels Blues to landmark Origin victory

NSW Blues players stand as the national anthem is sung to start game one at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Came, saw and conquered

Local Partners

Experts explain how box jellyfish could be in Tweed

A Cabarita mother was stung by a box jellyfish in 2015.

Mayor of the South celebrates milestones

REFLECTIONS: Phil Taylor where it all started at Taylors Corner. INSET: A screen grab from the Rebel Films documentary Taylor Made of a young Phil Taylor taking part in an early instalment of the Banana Festival.

Phil Taylor celebrates birthday

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

THE New Yorker branded him the philosopher chef, but perhaps Yotam Ottolenghi could be called the accidental chef.

Gig guide: Good Times get ready to roll

Joe Camilleri plays Twin Towns tonight with the APIA Good Times tour.

Supergroups and sweet sounds

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $499,000

OPEN HOME CANCELED MAY 6TH - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and dining room with quality polished...

Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 35m of Tweed River Frontage and Direct Deepwater Access

22 Sandpiper Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND JUNE 3RD 10:00 - 10:30AM An exceptional lifestyle opportunity awaits in this brick and tile waterfront residence. Offering...

Tranquil Over 55&#39;s Living

24/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 2 1 $340,000 ...

Located in a private over 55's enclave surrounded by serene manicured gardens, this immaculately presented villa is ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy a...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Owner Says Sell - Solid Income Earning Duplex Pair on one Title

7 Birnam Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 7 4 4 Auction

On a 768m2 block in a popular Banora Point location, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase two separate dwellings providing a solid rental income of $820 per...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 1:00 - 1:30PM Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full...

Single Level Brick and Tile Home Close to all Amenities

6 Firetail Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 2 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 11:00 - 11:30AM The home offers four bedrooms, main with ceiling fans and built in wardrobes, while the main has the...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - TLC Required

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $595,000

INSPECTION BY APPOINTMENT THIS SATURDAY FROM 1.00-1.30PM. CALL GAVIN TO REGISTER. Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 3RD 12:00 - 12:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Luxurious Tweed River living

1604/53 Bay St, Tweed Heads

Check out this week's feature property.

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!