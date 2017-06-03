Gig guide: Good Times get ready to roll

Saturday, June 3
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Show Stopperz 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Push 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 7pm
- Club Banora - Catfish and The Deejays 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Darren Lawrence 5pm; Agent 77 9pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Sarah Archer 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Riverview Hotel - The Strayz 8pm
- Salt Bar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Issi Dye 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Jesse Morris Duo 2pm; Essie Thomas Ensemble 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Well Swung Daddies 2.30pm; High Noon 7pm
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - APIA Good Times Tour 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Mudslide Trio 5pm; Smokin' Crawdads 9pm
Sunday, June 4
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Enterprise Band 2pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Stoneage Romeos 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Scott Sullivan 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Buggy Duo 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Issi Dye 11am; Kids' entertainment 12pm; Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Outshined - The Australian 90s Grunge Show 12pm; Jabba 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 3pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Brad McDonald 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Candice Dianna 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The James Higgins Trio 4pm
- Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Innocent Bystanders 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Raku 3pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Rick Barron 12.30pm; The Rockin' Eddie Band 4pm; Smokin' Crawdads 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 2.30pm
Monday, June 5
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson 7pm