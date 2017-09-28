Gig guide: Killing Heidi and rock with bite

Thursday, September 28
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Paul Hayman 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout 5.30pm
- Helm Bar - Blues, brews & barbeques 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Triplickit 7.30pm
Friday, September 29
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Zookeepers 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners in Crime 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Raku One O'Gaia 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Mark Divola 3pm; The Dukes with Laura Doolan 7pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Martin Way 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Julia Rose + My Nightingale 8pm; Darren J Ray Duo 7pm; The Deck - Candice Dianna 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - James Fox Higgins Duo 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Gemini 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Surf Report 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Back Trackin' 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Fat Albert 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Atrium - DJ Mixx 8pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am
- Twin Towns Services Club - Michael King 11am; Crowd Dj 12.30pm; Janice Smithers Trio 4.30pm; Triplickit 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 5pm
Saturday, September 30
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Ben & Katie 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Deejays 7pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Marshall Okell Duo 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Gregg Peterson 7pm
- Club Banora - Wally & The Gators 7.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Disco Dance Party 7pm; The Deck - Fergo 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Leigh James 7pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Sweet Mixjah 6pm
- NightQuarter Gold Coast - Killing Heidi from 4pm
- Saltbar - Request night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Kafoa McCoy 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Meju 2pm; Ino Pio & Baptiste 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Dr Groove 7pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Dj Brent 8pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vinyl Frenzy 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1pm; Triple J's 4.30pm; Triplickit 9pm
Sunday, October 1
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Upstage 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Danny Sparkz 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Sunday Showtime - Cherilee Anne 11am; 5pm live entertainment
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Live entertainment 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - Brent Hutchinson 12pm; The Deck - Raku 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 1pm; Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
- Riverview Hotel - Leigh James 2.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - live entertainment 2pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Mercy Mercy 4pm; Triplickit 7.30pm
Monday, October 2
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm