Gig guide: Killing Heidi and rock with bite

Killing Heidi's reunion tour comes to the Night Quarter Gold Coast on Saturday, September 30.
Killing Heidi's reunion tour comes to the Night Quarter Gold Coast on Saturday, September 30. Michell Grace Hunder
Daniel McKenzie
by

Thursday, September 28

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Paul Hayman 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout 5.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Blues, brews & barbeques 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Triplickit 7.30pm

Friday, September 29

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Zookeepers 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners in Crime 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Raku One O'Gaia 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Mark Divola 3pm; The Dukes with Laura Doolan 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Martin Way 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Julia Rose + My Nightingale 8pm; Darren J Ray Duo 7pm; The Deck - Candice Dianna 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - James Fox Higgins Duo 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Gemini 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Surf Report 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Back Trackin' 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Fat Albert 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Atrium - DJ Mixx 8pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Michael King 11am; Crowd Dj 12.30pm; Janice Smithers Trio 4.30pm; Triplickit 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 5pm

Saturday, September 30

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Ben & Katie 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Deejays 7pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Marshall Okell Duo 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Gregg Peterson 7pm
  • Club Banora - Wally & The Gators 7.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Disco Dance Party 7pm; The Deck - Fergo 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Leigh James 7pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Sweet Mixjah 6pm
  • NightQuarter Gold Coast - Killing Heidi from 4pm
  • Saltbar - Request night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Kafoa McCoy 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Meju 2pm; Ino Pio & Baptiste 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Dr Groove 7pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Dj Brent 8pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vinyl Frenzy 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1pm; Triple J's 4.30pm; Triplickit 9pm

Sunday, October 1

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Upstage 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Danny Sparkz 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Sunday Showtime - Cherilee Anne 11am; 5pm live entertainment
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Live entertainment 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Brent Hutchinson 12pm; The Deck - Raku 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 1pm; Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Leigh James 2.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - live entertainment 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Mercy Mercy 4pm; Triplickit 7.30pm

Monday, October 2

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

