Gig guide: King of Pop and the electric Status Quo

The Legacy Tour comes to Twin Towns on Saturday night.
Daniel McKenzie
All gigs are listed in local times

Wednesday, October 11

  • Club Banora - Michael Hickey 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Back to the Tivoli 10.30am; The Stage - The Dukes 12.30pm; Tommy Memphis 4pm; PPR Express 7.30pm

Thursday, October 12

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mr John 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Kimberley Davis - social new-vogue dancing 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Jeff Camilleri 5.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Blues Band 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Comedy Night - Mandy Nolan 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage - Patti Bond - social new-vogue dancing 12.30pm; Crowd Dj 3.30pm; James Johnston Band 7.30pm

Friday, October 13

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement - First World White Girls - Botox Party 8.15pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Too Many Hands 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Super Natural 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Brett Healy Project 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - The Milkmen 6pm
  • Club Banora - Lonewolf 3pm; Goran Sedlar 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Martin Way 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Tracey Vaughan Duo 7pm; The Deck - Dallas James 5pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Dr James 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Trombone Kellie 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Hipshooters 8pm
  • Saltbar - Stephen Lovelight 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 6pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Status Quo 8pm; Vinyl on the Deck 7pm
  • The Watermark - Jason Delphin 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Terrina 11am; Floorburners 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - The Glenn Miller Orchestra 8pm; The Stage - George Harvey, Ken Bennett and Jack Watson 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Funknwagnells 4.30pm; James Johnston Band 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 5pm
British rock greats Status Quo return to the Coast on Friday night for their final ever electric tour.
Saturday, October 14

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement - First World White Girls - Botox Party 8.15pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers/Corona Soul 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Simon Meola Duo - Archie Rye 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Leigh James Solo 7pm
  • Club Banora - Buddy Love and The Tremors 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Funk 'n' Wagnells 7pm; The Deck - Nicky Convine 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Troy 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Jake and the Cadillacs 6pm
  • Saltbar - DJ request night with DJ Ben 8.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Tommy Castles 2pm; Rachael by the Stream 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Highway 65 Duo 7.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Vinyl on the Deck 7pm
  • The Watermark - Alex Fietz 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Smokin' Crawdads 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Michael Jackson Legacy Tour 8pm; The Stage - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Two and A Half Men 4.30pm; James Johnston Band 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Jeff Camilleri 5pm

Sunday, October 15

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Musicale - Gold Coast Eisteddfod 3pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club- Long Gone Daddy's 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Darrin Leigh 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Corey Hargreaves Duo 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Marissa Burges 11am; Body and Soul 5pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - The Balcony - Lisa Hunt 2pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Live entertainment 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - SoulCutz 1.30pm; The Deck - Josh Lovegrove 4pm
  • Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm; Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Brad Ledwidge 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Pigeon Boy 2.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Sundays in the Garden 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Marco 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage - Crowd DJ noon; The Shooflys 3pm; James Johnston Band 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Shotgun Duo 2.30pm

Monday, October 16

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Lee 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

