Gig Guide: No need to feel down with Village People in town

THURSDAY:
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Daniel De Borah 7pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Jeff Camilleri 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Street Cafe 4pm; Dan England Band 7.30pm
FRIDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Elephant Rock 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners In Crime 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - K2 Duo 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Delisch 3pm; Ben & Katie 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Fat Albert 8pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jason Delphin 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm; The Deck - Sam Buckingham 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Josh Boyd Duo 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Tro 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Tim Solly 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Martin Way 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Surf Report 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Hipshooters 8pm
- Saltbar - DJ Ben 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Denis Warren 5.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Wil Anderson, Dan Rath and Mandy Nolan - Laugh Your Pants off 7pm; J Bar - Dean Gray 8.30pm; Russ Walker 1am; Atrium Bar - 8pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Tyson Faulkner 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Soul Cutz 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Craig Giles 11am; Mat Stokes 1pm; Sue Reid Band 5pm; Dan England Band 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Two & A Half Men 5pm
SATURDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Gemini 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's Band 7pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Titanix 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Buddy Love and The Tremors 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Darren Lawrence 5pm; Jabba 9pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Eureka Funk 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Sarah Grant 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm;
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Matty Rogers 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 7pm
- Saltbar - Trace 8.30pm
- Seagulls - McKenzie Duo 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Andy Jans Brown 2pm; Beetle Juice 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Beatlegs Beatles 7.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Village People and Bjorn Again 7pm; J Bar - Mat Stokes 8.30pm; DJ Turham 1am; Atrium Bar - DJ Brent 8pm
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Freeway Duo 5pm; Dan England 9pm
SUNDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Chi Chi 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 2pm
- Club Banora - Joe The Ace 11am
- Coolangatta Hotel - One Eyed Pilots 4pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jason Kafoa and the Black Pearl 3pm
- Currumbin RSL - Phusion 12pm; The Deck - Nicky Convine 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Titanix 4pm
- Helm Bar - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Retronomes 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Gavin Doniger 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Brent Hutchinson 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Mr Troy 2.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Long Gone Daddy's 1pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Amy Kate 2pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Triple J's 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Raku O'Gaia 12.30pm; The Rockin' Eddie Band 4pm; Dan England Band 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Scott Whatman 2.30pm
MONDAY
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fabian 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson 7pm