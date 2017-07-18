Gig guide: Pete Murray and laughs aplenty

Thursday, July 20
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Marriage Of Figaro 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 5.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Wayne Vitali 4pm; Urban Stone 7.30pm
Friday, July 21
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Marriage of Figaro 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Chi Chi Trio 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Ned Walker 3pm; A-Team 7pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Jayne Henry 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm; The Deck - Dallas James 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Trace 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Rick Barron 6pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Benno Duo 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Gemini 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Mark Divola 8.30pm; Russ Walker 1am; Atrium Bar - DJ J-mixx 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 8.15pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 11am; Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 8.30pm; The Stage - Kiara Rodrigues 11am; Jason Delphin 1pm; Trombone Kellie Gang 5pm; Urban Stone 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Dave Cavanagh 5pm
Saturday, July 22
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Marriage of Figaro 1.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Nightshift 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Beach Boyz Tribute Band 8pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Green Room Riot 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Yolan 7pm
- Club Banora - PPR Express 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Bandroom - Livin' On A Prayer, a tribute to Bon Jovi 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Lloyd Spiegel 7.30pm; Crossroads 7pm; The Deck - Mark Divola 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - 50s, 60s and 70s Tribute 6.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Rick Barron 8pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 6pm
- Riverview Hotel - Mangrove Jack Band 7.30pm
- Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Seagulls - The Hanlon Brothers 8pm
- Sheoak Shack - The New Savages 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Sonique 7pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Pete Murray 7pm; J Bar - Nick Conomos 8.30pm; DJ Turhan 12.30am; Atrium Bar DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 8.15pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - The Best of the Eagles 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Two & A Half Men 5pm; Urban Stone 9pm
Sunday, July 23
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Wally & The Gators 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Steven Michael Duo 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Terrina 11am; Body & Soul Duo 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Kafoa Mcoy 3pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Craig Taylor 2pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Matthew Armitage 3pm
- Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy 12pm; The Deck - Nicky Convine 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - James Fox Trio 4pm
- Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 1pm; Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Rick Hay 3pm
- Riverview Hotel - Mr Troy 2.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Jason McGregor 2pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Scott Whatman 12.30pm; Oz latin Brothers 4pm; Urban Stone 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 2.30pm
- Tyalgum Hotel - Fire N Ice 2pm
Monday, July 24
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Lee 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm