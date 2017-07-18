22°
Gig guide: Pete Murray and laughs aplenty

Daniel McKenzie
| 18th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
Pete Murray plays The Star, Gold Coast on Saturday night.
Pete Murray plays The Star, Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Thursday, July 20

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Marriage Of Figaro 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 5.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Wayne Vitali 4pm; Urban Stone 7.30pm

Friday, July 21

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Marriage of Figaro 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Chi Chi Trio 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Ned Walker 3pm; A-Team 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Jayne Henry 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm; The Deck - Dallas James 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Trace 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Rick Barron 6pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Benno Duo 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Gemini 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Mark Divola 8.30pm; Russ Walker 1am; Atrium Bar - DJ J-mixx 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 8.15pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 11am; Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase 8.30pm; The Stage - Kiara Rodrigues 11am; Jason Delphin 1pm; Trombone Kellie Gang 5pm; Urban Stone 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Dave Cavanagh 5pm

The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase tour rolls into Twin Towns on Friday night.
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase tour rolls into Twin Towns on Friday night.

Saturday, July 22

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Marriage of Figaro 1.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Nightshift 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Beach Boyz Tribute Band 8pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Green Room Riot 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Yolan 7pm
  • Club Banora - PPR Express 7.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Bandroom - Livin' On A Prayer, a tribute to Bon Jovi 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Lloyd Spiegel 7.30pm; Crossroads 7pm; The Deck - Mark Divola 4pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - 50s, 60s and 70s Tribute 6.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Rick Barron 8pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Mangrove Jack Band 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - The Hanlon Brothers 8pm
  • Sheoak Shack - The New Savages 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Sonique 7pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Pete Murray 7pm; J Bar - Nick Conomos 8.30pm; DJ Turhan 12.30am; Atrium Bar DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 8.15pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - The Best of the Eagles 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Two & A Half Men 5pm; Urban Stone 9pm

Sunday, July 23

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Wally & The Gators 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Steven Michael Duo 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Terrina 11am; Body & Soul Duo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Kafoa Mcoy 3pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Craig Taylor 2pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Matthew Armitage 3pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy 12pm; The Deck - Nicky Convine 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - James Fox Trio 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 1pm; Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Rick Hay 3pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Mr Troy 2.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Jason McGregor 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Scott Whatman 12.30pm; Oz latin Brothers 4pm; Urban Stone 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 2.30pm
  • Tyalgum Hotel - Fire N Ice 2pm

Monday, July 24

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Lee 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  entertainment gig guide gig guide tweed pete murray sydney comedy festival showcase the star gold coast tweed entertainment tweed gig guide twin towns what's on what's on tweed

Local Partners

