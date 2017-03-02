Gig Guide: The best in the Tweed live music scene

THURSDAY
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Pink Zinc 6.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Tony Pantano & The Dukes 10.30am
- Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Stu Durston Duo 4pm, The Retronomes 7.30pm
FRIDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Ashley Fiis Aime 8pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dynamics 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Adam Brown Duo 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Paul Hayman / Rippa Raffle 3pm, Tony Pantano & The Dukes 7pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jock Barnes 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Darren Scott Duo 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Jason Delphin 6pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Troy 7.30pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Supernatural 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Average Joe's 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 11am, Spin Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Danielle Goullet Presents Terrina 11am, Michael Hickey 1pm, Memphis Moovers 5pm, The Retronomes 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Wayne Vitali 5pm
SATURDAY
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Delphin Band 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 6pm
- Club Banora - Wally & The Gators 8pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Anchormen 7pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Ed Duo 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 8pm
- Seagulls - Benno and Scoot 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - The New Savages 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Cabaret Dance Night with the Sue Reid Band featuring Starlet Kiara Rodrigues 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Smokin Crawdads 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.30am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Mark Divola Duo 5pm, The Retronomes 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 5pm
SUNDAY
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Russell Davey 2pm
- Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents Fabian Maurer 11am, Taso 5pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 2.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Lisa Hunt 2pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 3pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Rob Stevenson 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - Mr John 1.30pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Accidents 4pm
- Helm Bar - Jason Delphin Trio 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Innocent Bystanders 3pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Phil Guest 5.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Drummer not included 3pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Paulie Atkins 12.30pm, The Hodads 4pm, The Retronomes 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Pigeon Boys 2.30pm
MONDAY
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30, Russell Hinton- Line Dancing 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm