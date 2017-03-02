27°
News

Gig Guide: The best in the Tweed live music scene

Karen Hall | 2nd Mar 2017 11:17 AM
TOP GIGS: Burringbar musician Matty Rogers will play the Chinderah Tavern on Friday and Coolangatta Sands Hotel on Saturday.
TOP GIGS: Burringbar musician Matty Rogers will play the Chinderah Tavern on Friday and Coolangatta Sands Hotel on Saturday. SCOTT POWICK

THURSDAY

  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Pink Zinc 6.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Tony Pantano & The Dukes 10.30am
  • Kirra Sports Club - Jam Night 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Kimberley Davis - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Stu Durston Duo 4pm, The Retronomes 7.30pm

FRIDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Ashley Fiis Aime 8pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dynamics 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Adam Brown Duo 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Matty Rogers 6pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Paul Hayman / Rippa Raffle 3pm, Tony Pantano & The Dukes 7pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jock Barnes 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Darren Scott Duo 7pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Jason Delphin 6pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Troy 7.30pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Supernatural 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Average Joe's 7.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 11am, Spin Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Danielle Goullet Presents Terrina 11am, Michael Hickey 1pm, Memphis Moovers 5pm, The Retronomes 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Wayne Vitali 5pm

SATURDAY

  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Delphin Band 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 6pm
  • Club Banora - Wally & The Gators 8pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Anchormen 7pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Mr Ed Duo 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 8pm
  • Seagulls - Benno and Scoot 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - The New Savages 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Cabaret Dance Night with the Sue Reid Band featuring Starlet Kiara Rodrigues 7.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Smokin Crawdads 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.30am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Mark Divola Duo 5pm, The Retronomes 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 5pm

SUNDAY

  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Russell Davey 2pm
  • Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents Fabian Maurer 11am, Taso 5pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 2.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Lisa Hunt 2pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 3pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Rob Stevenson 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Mr John 1.30pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Accidents 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Jason Delphin Trio 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Innocent Bystanders 3pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Phil Guest 5.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Drummer not included 3pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fabian 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Paulie Atkins 12.30pm, The Hodads 4pm, The Retronomes 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Pigeon Boys 2.30pm　

MONDAY

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30, Russell Hinton- Line Dancing 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tweed Daily News

