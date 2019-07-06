GIG GUIDE: What to do in the Tweed this weekend

ON STAGE: Tommy Memphis will be in Tweed on Sunday.

Not sure what to do this weekend?

We've got you covered with our comprehensive list of entertainment going on in the Tweed.

Saturday, July 6

Twin Towns: Sat Raff 1.30pm

Twin Towns: Wear The Fox Hat 4.30pm

Twin Towns: Johnny Cash Live 8pm

Club Banora: Wally and The Gators 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club: Galaxy Big Band Jazz 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club: Rene Diaz Duo 7pm

Chinderah Tavern: Cory Hargreaves 6.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club: Brad Marks 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club: Keith Urban and Brian Adams Show 8pm

Sunday, July 7

Twin Towns: Bryen Willems and The Bayou Boogie Boys 1pm

Twin Towns: Miss Mandy Quartet 6pm

Club Banora: Davo 3pm

South Tweed Sports Club: Darren J Ray 12pm

Chinderah Tavern: Jet Club Effect 2.30pm

Riverview Hotel: Jock Barnes 2.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club: Tommy Memphis 2pm

Tuesday, July 9