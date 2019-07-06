Menu
ON STAGE: Tommy Memphis will be in Tweed on Sunday.
GIG GUIDE: What to do in the Tweed this weekend

Michael Doyle
by
6th Jul 2019 5:30 AM

Not sure what to do this weekend?

We've got you covered with our comprehensive list of entertainment going on in the Tweed.

Saturday, July 6

  • Twin Towns: Sat Raff 1.30pm
  • Twin Towns: Wear The Fox Hat 4.30pm
  • Twin Towns: Johnny Cash Live 8pm
  • Club Banora: Wally and The Gators 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club: Galaxy Big Band Jazz 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club: Rene Diaz Duo 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern: Cory Hargreaves 6.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club: Brad Marks 6pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club: Keith Urban and Brian Adams Show 8pm

Sunday, July 7

  • Twin Towns: Bryen Willems and The Bayou Boogie Boys 1pm
  • Twin Towns: Miss Mandy Quartet 6pm
  • Club Banora: Davo 3pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club: Darren J Ray 12pm
  • Chinderah Tavern: Jet Club Effect 2.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel: Jock Barnes 2.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club: Tommy Memphis 2pm

Tuesday, July 9

  • Twin Towns: The Swell Sisters 11am
  • Twin Towns: Dave J 6pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club: Chris Bent 5.30pm
