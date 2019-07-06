GIG GUIDE: What to do in the Tweed this weekend
Saturday, July 6
- Twin Towns: Sat Raff 1.30pm
- Twin Towns: Wear The Fox Hat 4.30pm
- Twin Towns: Johnny Cash Live 8pm
- Club Banora: Wally and The Gators 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club: Galaxy Big Band Jazz 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club: Rene Diaz Duo 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern: Cory Hargreaves 6.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club: Brad Marks 6pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club: Keith Urban and Brian Adams Show 8pm
Sunday, July 7
- Twin Towns: Bryen Willems and The Bayou Boogie Boys 1pm
- Twin Towns: Miss Mandy Quartet 6pm
- Club Banora: Davo 3pm
- South Tweed Sports Club: Darren J Ray 12pm
- Chinderah Tavern: Jet Club Effect 2.30pm
- Riverview Hotel: Jock Barnes 2.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club: Tommy Memphis 2pm
Tuesday, July 9
- Twin Towns: The Swell Sisters 11am
- Twin Towns: Dave J 6pm
- South Tweed Sports Club: Chris Bent 5.30pm