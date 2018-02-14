Gig guide: what's on this week

Wednesday, February 14
- South Tweed Sports Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 10.30am
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Liv Dennis 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Elephant Rock 12.30pm; Plumb Loco 4pm; The DeeJays 7.30pm
Thursday, February 15
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mr Jon 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond's Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Currumbin RSL - Michael Eotvos 5pm; Dave Gray Duo 7pm; Gangajang 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond's Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; The Kamis 7.30pm
Friday, February 16
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Encore 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Bone Lazy 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Luke Houselander 7pm
- Club Banora - Rob Keith 3pm; Paul Hayman Trio 7pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Fresh Friday Vibes 6.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Alex Fietz Duo 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Jerome Williams 4pm; Wayne Vitale 7.30pm; Casey Barnes 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Burger Joint 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Brad Ledwidge 6pm
- Riverview Hotel - Daren Jack 8pm
- Salt Bar - Lee James 8.30pm
- Seagulls Club - Paul Lindenberg 5.30pm; Chinese Dancing Lions Star Buffet 7.30pm; Daisy Dukes 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
- Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Brent 8pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vinyl Frenzy 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents Kathleen Moore 11am; Triplickit 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Gig Cartel 5pm
Saturday, February 17
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - High Moon 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - 2Tones 8.30am
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Green Room Riot 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Benny D Williams 7pm
- Club Banora - Atmosphere 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Smokin Crawdads noon; Breanna Fielding 4pm;
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Cheap Fakes 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Glenn Shields 6pm
- Salt Bar - DJ Ben 8.30pm
- Seagulls Club - Benno and Scoot 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - David Spry Trio 2pm; King River Rising 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Long Gone Daddys 7.30pm
- Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron Jones 10.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Matty Rogers Trio 4.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Jeff Camilleri 5pm
- Sunday, February 18
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Wally and the Gators 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rob McMullen 2pm
- Club Banora - Andrew Pryor 11am; Davo 5pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk 3.30pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday Sound Sessions 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Big Bad Unplugged 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club -
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fat Picnic 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
- Seagulls Club - Tony Kruger
- South Tweed Sports Club - China Blue Duo 4pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Michael King 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Dezzie D and the Stingrays 2.30pm; The Kamis 7pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 2.3opm
Monday, February 19
- Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday, February 20
- Club Banora - Jason Delphin 5pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm; Shane Wilkinson 7.30pm