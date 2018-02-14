Menu
Gig guide: what's on this week

GROOVE: Cheap Fakes is performing from 7pm at Kingscliff Beach Hotel.
Wednesday, February 14

  • South Tweed Sports Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 10.30am
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Liv Dennis 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Elephant Rock 12.30pm; Plumb Loco 4pm; The DeeJays 7.30pm

Thursday, February 15

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mr Jon 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond's Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Michael Eotvos 5pm; Dave Gray Duo 7pm; Gangajang 7.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond's Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; The Kamis 7.30pm

Friday, February 16

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Encore 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Bone Lazy 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Luke Houselander 7pm
  • Club Banora - Rob Keith 3pm; Paul Hayman Trio 7pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Fresh Friday Vibes 6.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Alex Fietz Duo 7pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Jerome Williams 4pm; Wayne Vitale 7.30pm; Casey Barnes 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Burger Joint 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Brad Ledwidge 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Daren Jack 8pm
  • Salt Bar - Lee James 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Paul Lindenberg 5.30pm; Chinese Dancing Lions Star Buffet 7.30pm; Daisy Dukes 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Brent 8pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vinyl Frenzy 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents Kathleen Moore 11am; Triplickit 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Gig Cartel 5pm

Matty Rogers is performing at Twin Towns.
Saturday, February 17

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - High Moon 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - 2Tones 8.30am
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Green Room Riot 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Benny D Williams 7pm
  • Club Banora - Atmosphere 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Smokin Crawdads noon; Breanna Fielding 4pm;
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Cheap Fakes 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Glenn Shields 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ Ben 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Benno and Scoot 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - David Spry Trio 2pm; King River Rising 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Long Gone Daddys 7.30pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron Jones 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Matty Rogers Trio 4.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Jeff Camilleri 5pm
  • Sunday, February 18
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Wally and the Gators 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rob McMullen 2pm
  • Club Banora - Andrew Pryor 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk 3.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday Sound Sessions 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Big Bad Unplugged 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club -
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fat Picnic 3pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
  • Seagulls Club - Tony Kruger
  • South Tweed Sports Club - China Blue Duo 4pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Michael King 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Dezzie D and the Stingrays 2.30pm; The Kamis 7pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 2.3opm

Monday, February 19

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday, February 20

  • Club Banora - Jason Delphin 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm; Shane Wilkinson 7.30pm

