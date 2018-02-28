News
Gig guide: what's on this week
Wednesday, February 28
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am; Michael Hickey 5pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Musical bingo 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Chi Chi 12.30pm; Point Blank 4pm; Dance On 7.30pm
Thursday, March 1
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing with Kimberley Davis 6pm
- Currumbin RSL - Morning Melodies with Tommy Memphis 10.30am
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Sidekicks 7.30pm
Friday, March 2
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Red Cherries 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - K2 Duo 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am; Russell Sprout 3pm; Doubleshot 7pm
- Currumbin RSL - Luke Bennett 5pm; Triplickit 7pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jason Delphin 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - The Mustangs 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Brad Ledwidge 6pm
- Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjar 8pm
- Salt Bar - DJ request night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am; Nightshift Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents Fabian 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Jake Meywes Band; Bjorn Again 8pm; The Sidekicks 9pm
Saturday, March 3
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spin 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Hodads 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Rockin Bodgies 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Scott Dalton 4pm;Andrew Taylor 7pm; Karise Eden 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Friendly Enemies 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 6pm
- Salt Bar - Who's Charlie 8.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Mapstone 2pm; Tom Lee-Richards 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Old Skool Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; John Paul Young and the All Star Band 8pm; The Sidekicks 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Triplickit Duo 5pm
Sunday, March 4
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Scott Sullivan 2pm
- Club Banora - Paul Lindenberg 11am;
- Currumbin RSL - Encore noon; Michael Eotvos 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dean Ray 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Justin Jones 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Simon Meola 2.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wally and the Gators 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Dezzie D and the Stingrayz 2.30pm; The Sidekicks 7pm;
- Twin Towns Juniors - Michael Hickey 2.30pm
Monday, March 5
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am;
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm
Tuesday, March 6
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am
- Twin Towns Juniors Club - Dave J 5pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Jim Hansen and the Sonics 10.30am; Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm; Blue Street Shuffle 7.30pm