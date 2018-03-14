Menu
IRISH DANCING: Heart of Ireland will perform for St Patrick's Day at Twin Towns on Saturday.
News

Gig guide: what's on this week

Aisling Brennan
by
14th Mar 2018 4:20 PM

Wednesday, March 14

  • Club Banora - Rob Rosenlund 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Rock around the clock with the Rockin' Bodgies 12.30pm; The Hemis 4pm; Seven Deadly Swings 7.30pm

Thursday, March 15

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mighty Memphis Brothers 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Kimberley Davis social new vogue dancing 6pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Patti Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Titanix 7.30pm

Friday, March 16

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Chi Chi Trio 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Russell Davey Duo 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Brett Healy Project 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Raku O'Gaia 3pm; Little Stevie and the Tailfins 7pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Fresh Friday Vibes 6.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Fergo 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Brett Gannon 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Swamp Cats 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Paul Hayman 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitz 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Eureka Funk 8pm
  • Salt Bar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Paul Lindenberg 5.30pm; Sweet Mixjah 8.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shane Crump 11am; Forest Crump Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents The Hinterland Big Band featuring Sharon Rowntree 11am; Crowd Dj 12.30pm; The Titanix 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - The Gig Cartel 5pm

Cathy Drummond is playing at Club Banora from 11am on Sunday .
Saturday, March 17

  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dynamic's duo 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Chester Band 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Mick Buckley and the Hepcats 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Jerome Williams 4pm; Phusion Duo 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Nathan Harvey 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - terry Murphy 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ requestion night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Tawny Band and Irish Dancers 8pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Sarah Stando 2pm; Sky Eater 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 11am; Irish Blues Brothers 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.30am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Triple J's 4.30pm; Heart of Ireland 8pm; The Titanix 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 5pm

Sunday, March 18

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Red Cherries 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 2pm
  • Club Banora - Cathy Drummond 11am
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday sound session 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Vinyl Frenzy noon; Raku 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Sonniq 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Papa Pilko and the Binrats 3pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Gav Doniger 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 7pm
  • Seagulls Club - Paul Lindenberg noon
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Stephen Jaymes Band 2.30pm; The Titanix 7pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Jason Delphin 2.30pm

Monday, March 19

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm

Tuesday, March 20

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton and Toucan Tango line dancing 11.30am; Kimberley Davis social new vogue dancing 3.30pm; Two and a Half Men 7.30pm
gig guide
Tweed Daily News
