Menu
Login
TOURING: John Waite is touring Australia for the first time and will perform at Twin Towns on Friday.
TOURING: John Waite is touring Australia for the first time and will perform at Twin Towns on Friday. contributed
News

Gig guide: what's on this week.

Aisling Brennan
by
21st Mar 2018 12:16 PM

Wednesday, March 21

  • Club Banora - Vanya 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Floodburners 12.30pm; The Mustangs 4pm; A band 7.30pm

Thursday, March 22

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Matix 5.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Patti Bond social new vouge dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Anthems 7.30pm

Friday, March 23

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Junction Road 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Back to Back 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Indgrid James Duo 3pm; Laura Doolan 7pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Fresh Friday Vibes 6pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The A Team 7pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Dean Gray 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Ben Amor 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Mason Rack 8pm
  • Salt Bar - Shot Gun Duo 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Phil Guest 5.30pm; Jason Delphin Duo 8.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 11am; Chi Chi Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents Robbie McGowan 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Devils Kiosk 4.30pm; John Waite with special guest Sarah McLeod 8pm; Anthems 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - The Green Sinatras 5pm

ROCK N ROLL: The Mason Rack is performing at Riverview Hotel at 8pm on Friday, March 23.
ROCK N ROLL: The Mason Rack is performing at Riverview Hotel at 8pm on Friday, March 23. CONTRIBUTED

Saturday, March 24

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blue Suede 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Agent 77 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Jive Cats 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Breanna Fielding 4pm; Crossroads 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fish out of Water 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ PnB 8.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Salt and Steel 2pm; Shem 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club -
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Junction Road 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.30am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; The Street 4.30pm; Aces, Kings and Queens Gala Variety Spectacular 8pm; Anthems 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mark Divola 5pm

Sunday, March 25

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Tremors 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 2pm
  • Club Banora - Terry Stewart 11am; Kids entertainment noon; Jeff Camilleri 5pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday sound sessions 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Flipside Trio noon; Sarah Archer 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Matt Armitage 3pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 2.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Paul Lindenberg noon; Who's Charlie 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave Clayton 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Agent 77 2.30pm; Anthems 7pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 2.30pm

Monday, March 26

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton line dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm

Tuesday, March 27

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton line dancing 11.30am; Tony and Patti social new vogue sequence 3.30pm; Corey Hargreaves Duo 7.30pm

　

gig guide
Tweed Daily News
Council to help homeless with Tiny Homes project

Council to help homeless with Tiny Homes project

News But one homeless advocate is fearful the project won't ever happen in Tweed.

  • 21st Mar 2018 1:35 PM
Four things to do this week

Four things to do this week

News Looking for something to do?

  • 21st Mar 2018 12:28 PM
Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

Horses UPDATE: Injured jockey rushed into surgery.

Woolworths supermarket buys Murwillumbah Bowls Club

Woolworths supermarket buys Murwillumbah Bowls Club

News Businesses concerned about new supermarket plans.

Local Partners