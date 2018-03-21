News
Gig guide: what's on this week.
Wednesday, March 21
- Club Banora - Vanya 5pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Floodburners 12.30pm; The Mustangs 4pm; A band 7.30pm
Thursday, March 22
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Matix 5.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Patti Bond social new vouge dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Anthems 7.30pm
Friday, March 23
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Junction Road 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Back to Back 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Indgrid James Duo 3pm; Laura Doolan 7pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Fresh Friday Vibes 6pm
- Currumbin RSL - The A Team 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Dean Gray 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Ben Amor 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
- Riverview Hotel - Mason Rack 8pm
- Salt Bar - Shot Gun Duo 8.30pm
- Seagulls Club - Phil Guest 5.30pm; Jason Delphin Duo 8.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 11am; Chi Chi Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents Robbie McGowan 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Devils Kiosk 4.30pm; John Waite with special guest Sarah McLeod 8pm; Anthems 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - The Green Sinatras 5pm
Saturday, March 24
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blue Suede 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Agent 77 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Jive Cats 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Breanna Fielding 4pm; Crossroads 7pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fish out of Water 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 6pm
- Salt Bar - DJ PnB 8.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Salt and Steel 2pm; Shem 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club -
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Junction Road 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.30am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; The Street 4.30pm; Aces, Kings and Queens Gala Variety Spectacular 8pm; Anthems 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mark Divola 5pm
Sunday, March 25
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Tremors 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 2pm
- Club Banora - Terry Stewart 11am; Kids entertainment noon; Jeff Camilleri 5pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday sound sessions 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Flipside Trio noon; Sarah Archer 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Matt Armitage 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 2.30pm
- Seagulls Club - Paul Lindenberg noon; Who's Charlie 7.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave Clayton 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Agent 77 2.30pm; Anthems 7pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 2.30pm
Monday, March 26
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton line dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm
Tuesday, March 27
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton line dancing 11.30am; Tony and Patti social new vogue sequence 3.30pm; Corey Hargreaves Duo 7.30pm