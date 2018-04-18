Gig guide: what's on this week
Thursday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm
Club Banora - Tommy Memphis 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 11am; Raff Die 6.30pm
Friday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Elephant Rock 6.15pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Cummo & Bankxy 7pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Tangle 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Nicole Brophy 7pm
Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3pm; Creedence: The John Fogarty Show 7.30pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Jock Barnes 7pm
Currumbin RSL - Monkey Business 7pm; Raku @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Mark Wilkinson 7.30pm
Currumbin SLSC - Rick Barron 7.30pm
Hotel Brunswick - Painted Crow 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jez Mead 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Robbie Bostock 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 8pm
Salt Bar - The Average Joes 8.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mr John 11am; Kaffene Trio 7.30pm
Saturday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Surf Report 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Round Mountain Girls 7pm
Chinderah Tavern - The James Palmer Duo. Stuart Kent 7pm
Club Banora - The Shuffle Boys 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Magnetic Force 7pm; The Creepshow 7.30pm; Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - 88 Falcons 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Rod Murray Duo 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Jake (DJ Request Night) 8.30pm
Seagulls Club - Floating Bridges 7.30pm
Sheoak Shack - The Curiosities of Essex 2pm; Essi Thomas Trio 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Soniqq 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Street 60's Show 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - David Hobson & Marina Prior: The 2 of Us 8.30pm
Sunday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Bookham & Riskitt 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 2pm
Club Banora - Sheila Lorraine 11am
Chinderah Tavern - Marshal Okell 3.30pm
Coolangatta Hotel - Here Comes The Boom 7.30pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Bill Jacobi 4pm
Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy
Currumbin SLSC - The Hodads Duo 4pm
Hotel Brunswick - Shaun Kirk 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Clark Duo 3pm
North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm
Riverview Hotel - Lee James 3pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Greg and Donna Duo 1pm
Tweed Civic Centre - Northern Rivers Symphony Orchestra 'Enchanting Cello' 2.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Floorburners 2pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Rebel in the Rye 11am
Tuesday
Club Banora - Jeff Camilleri 5pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Steve Michael 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Andrews Sisters Tribute 11am