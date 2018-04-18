Gig guide: what's on this week

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 5.30pm

Club Banora - Tommy Memphis 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 11am; Raff Die 6.30pm

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Elephant Rock 6.15pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Cummo & Bankxy 7pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Tangle 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Nicole Brophy 7pm

Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3pm; Creedence: The John Fogarty Show 7.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Jock Barnes 7pm

Currumbin RSL - Monkey Business 7pm; Raku @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Mark Wilkinson 7.30pm

Currumbin SLSC - Rick Barron 7.30pm

Hotel Brunswick - Painted Crow 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jez Mead 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Robbie Bostock 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 8pm

Salt Bar - The Average Joes 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mr John 11am; Kaffene Trio 7.30pm

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Surf Report 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Round Mountain Girls 7pm

Chinderah Tavern - The James Palmer Duo. Stuart Kent 7pm

Club Banora - The Shuffle Boys 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Magnetic Force 7pm; The Creepshow 7.30pm; Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - 88 Falcons 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Rod Murray Duo 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Jake (DJ Request Night) 8.30pm

Seagulls Club - Floating Bridges 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - The Curiosities of Essex 2pm; Essi Thomas Trio 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Soniqq 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Street 60's Show 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - David Hobson & Marina Prior: The 2 of Us 8.30pm

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Bookham & Riskitt 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 2pm

Club Banora - Sheila Lorraine 11am

Chinderah Tavern - Marshal Okell 3.30pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Here Comes The Boom 7.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Bill Jacobi 4pm

Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy

Currumbin SLSC - The Hodads Duo 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - Shaun Kirk 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Clark Duo 3pm

North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm

Riverview Hotel - Lee James 3pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Greg and Donna Duo 1pm

Tweed Civic Centre - Northern Rivers Symphony Orchestra 'Enchanting Cello' 2.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Floorburners 2pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Rebel in the Rye 11am

Tuesday

Club Banora - Jeff Camilleri 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Steve Michael 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Andrews Sisters Tribute 11am