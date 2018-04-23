Menu
Nichole Brophy plays the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Saturday.
News

Gig guide: what's on this week

23rd Apr 2018 2:41 PM

Wednesday

Club Banora - Martin Way 5pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fat Albert 3pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 11am

Currumbin RSL - Dave Gray Duo 1pm

Thursday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Simone Cutting 5.30pm

Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's Band 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave Gray 11am; Swizzle 6.30pm

Friday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The A Team 6.15pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blonde Chocolate 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Blue Street Shuffle 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Stephen Lovelight 7pm

Club Banora - Leigh James 3pm; Long Gone Daddy's Band 7pm; Abba Live 7.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Adam Brown 7pm

Currumbin RSL - Ben Hanna @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Smooth & Groove 7pm

Currumbin SLSC - Doktor James 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Hillbilly Goats 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Azza Weir 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Mangrove Jack Band 8pm

Salt Bar - Fat Albert 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Tommy Memphis 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Crystals and Chris Montez 8.30pm

Saturday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Nightshift 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Rockin Bodies 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Occarock 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Josh Hamilton 7pm

Club Banora - Wally and the Gators 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Breanna Fielding @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm

Hotel Brunswick - Supercheese 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Nicole Brophy 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Leigh James 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Bryce 8.30pm

Seagulls Club - Brett Healy 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Salt and Steel 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz noon; Creedence Clearwater Revived 7.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Laura Doolan Trio 7.30

Twin Towns Services Club - 10cc 8.30pm

Sunday

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth & Groove 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Exectuive Realness 2pm

Club Banora - Michlle Cook 11am; Davo 5pm

Chinderah Tavern - Dirty Channel Duo 3.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Eureka Funk 4pm

Currumbin RSL - Encore noon; Josh Lovegrove @ Deck Acoustics 4pm;

Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow Duo 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fergo 3pm

North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm

Riverview Hotel - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Route 66 2pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - The Mountain Between Us 11am

Tuesday

Club Banora - Simon Meola 1pm

