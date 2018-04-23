Gig guide: what's on this week
Wednesday
Club Banora - Martin Way 5pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fat Albert 3pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shayne Crump 11am
Currumbin RSL - Dave Gray Duo 1pm
Thursday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Simone Cutting 5.30pm
Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's Band 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave Gray 11am; Swizzle 6.30pm
Friday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The A Team 6.15pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blonde Chocolate 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Blue Street Shuffle 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Stephen Lovelight 7pm
Club Banora - Leigh James 3pm; Long Gone Daddy's Band 7pm; Abba Live 7.30pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Adam Brown 7pm
Currumbin RSL - Ben Hanna @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Smooth & Groove 7pm
Currumbin SLSC - Doktor James 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Hillbilly Goats 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Azza Weir 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Mangrove Jack Band 8pm
Salt Bar - Fat Albert 8.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Crystals and Chris Montez 8.30pm
Saturday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Nightshift 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Rockin Bodies 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Occarock 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Josh Hamilton 7pm
Club Banora - Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Breanna Fielding @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm
Hotel Brunswick - Supercheese 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Nicole Brophy 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Leigh James 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Bryce 8.30pm
Seagulls Club - Brett Healy 7.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Salt and Steel 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz noon; Creedence Clearwater Revived 7.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Laura Doolan Trio 7.30
Twin Towns Services Club - 10cc 8.30pm
Sunday
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth & Groove 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Exectuive Realness 2pm
Club Banora - Michlle Cook 11am; Davo 5pm
Chinderah Tavern - Dirty Channel Duo 3.30pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Eureka Funk 4pm
Currumbin RSL - Encore noon; Josh Lovegrove @ Deck Acoustics 4pm;
Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow Duo 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fergo 3pm
North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
Riverview Hotel - Buggy Brothers 2.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Route 66 2pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - The Mountain Between Us 11am
Tuesday
Club Banora - Simon Meola 1pm