Gig guide: what's on this week
Wednesday
Brunswick Picture House - Wedding Crashers 11am; Middle Aged Men In Lycra 6.30pm
Club Banora - Bill Jacobi 5pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am
Twin Towns Services Club - Classic Gold 12.30pm; The Hemis 4pm; Dance On 7.30pm
Thursday
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Lyndel Gayle 11am; Craig Shaw 6.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing - 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Baker Boys Band 7.30pm
Friday
Brunswick Picture House -Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Agent 77 7.30pm
Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3pm; The Mustangs 7pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Ben Amore 7pm
Currumbin RSL - Jock Barnes @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Junction Road 7pm
Hotel Brunswick - Anna and Jed 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - High Tide 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Murwillumbah Arts Trail 2018 Launch Party 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Ooz 8pm
Salt Bar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Brett Hitchcock 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - David J 11am; David Barry 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Suzie G 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Matty Rogers Trio 4.30pm; Baker Boys Band 9pm
Saturday
Brunswick Picture House - Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's Duo 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Tangle 7.30pm
Club Banora - Atmosphere 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Kristie Lea @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Magnetic Force 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - Burning Hands Duo 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Wear the Fox Hat 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Marshall and the Fro 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Murwillumbah Music Festival with Sophia Fletcher, Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective and more 10am
Murwillumbah Services Club - John Curtin 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Request Night - DJ Jake 8.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Sue McKenna and Rosie Mischief 2pm; Pirate Gypsy Folk
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Gemini 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Encore 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Eureka Funk 4.30pm; Bakey Boys Band 9pm
Sunday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Ben Amore 2pm
Club Banora - Steve Hill 11am; Davo 5.30pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Stehpen Lovelight 3pm
Currumbin RSL - Vinyl Frenzy 12pm
Eddie's Grub House - The Sazeracs 4pm
Hotel Brunswick - Bobby Alu
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Favourite Son 3pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1 - 4pm
Riverview Hotel - Taylah Little 3pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Greg and Donna Duo 1pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's 2pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12pm; Dezzie D and The Stingrayz 2.30pm; Baker Boys Band 7pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hnton - Line Dancing - 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Scott Whatman 5pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton - Line Dancing - 11.30am; Tony and Patti - Social New Vogue Sequence Dance - 3.30; Mark Divola Duo 7.30pm