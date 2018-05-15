Menu
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Bobby Alu plays Hotel Brunswick on Sunday at 4pm.
Gig guide: what's on this week

15th May 2018 11:31 AM

Wednesday

Brunswick Picture House - Wedding Crashers 11am; Middle Aged Men In Lycra 6.30pm

Club Banora - Bill Jacobi 5pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am

Twin Towns Services Club - Classic Gold 12.30pm; The Hemis 4pm; Dance On 7.30pm

Thursday

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Lyndel Gayle 11am; Craig Shaw 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing - 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Baker Boys Band 7.30pm

Friday

Brunswick Picture House -Cheeky Cabaret 7pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Agent 77 7.30pm

Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3pm; The Mustangs 7pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Ben Amore 7pm

Currumbin RSL - Jock Barnes @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Junction Road 7pm

Hotel Brunswick - Anna and Jed 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - High Tide 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Murwillumbah Arts Trail 2018 Launch Party 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Ooz 8pm

Salt Bar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Brett Hitchcock 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - David J 11am; David Barry 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Suzie G 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Matty Rogers Trio 4.30pm; Baker Boys Band 9pm

Saturday

Brunswick Picture House - Cheeky Cabaret 7pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's Duo 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Tangle 7.30pm

Club Banora - Atmosphere 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Kristie Lea @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Magnetic Force 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Burning Hands Duo 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Wear the Fox Hat 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Marshall and the Fro 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Murwillumbah Music Festival with Sophia Fletcher, Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective and more 10am

Murwillumbah Services Club - John Curtin 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Request Night - DJ Jake 8.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Sue McKenna and Rosie Mischief 2pm; Pirate Gypsy Folk

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Gemini 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Encore 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Eureka Funk 4.30pm; Bakey Boys Band 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Ben Amore 2pm

Club Banora - Steve Hill 11am; Davo 5.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Stehpen Lovelight 3pm

Currumbin RSL - Vinyl Frenzy 12pm

Eddie's Grub House - The Sazeracs 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - Bobby Alu

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Favourite Son 3pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1 - 4pm　

Riverview Hotel - Taylah Little 3pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Greg and Donna Duo 1pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12pm; Dezzie D and The Stingrayz 2.30pm; Baker Boys Band 7pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hnton - Line Dancing - 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Scott Whatman 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton - Line Dancing - 11.30am; Tony and Patti - Social New Vogue Sequence Dance - 3.30; Mark Divola Duo 7.30pm

