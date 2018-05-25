Menu
LEADS AND HARMONIES: Phusion Duo play the Currumbin RSL this Sunday at 12pm.
News

Gig Guide: what's on this week

24th May 2018 3:12 PM

Thursday

Currumbin RSL - Mandy Nolan's Women Like Us 7pm

Home of the Arts - The Tempest 10.30am and 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 11am; Swizzle 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club -Kimberly Davies (Social New Vogue Dancing) 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Smokin' Crawdads

Friday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Double or Nothin' 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Lisa Hunt and Band 7.30pm

Club Banora - Michael Hickey 3pm; Laura Doolan Trio 7pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Adam Brown 7pm

Currumbin RSL - Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 6pm; Dave Gray Duo 7pm; The Lu Lu Raes Gig 7.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - Marshall Okell 8pm

Home of the Arts - The Tempest 10.30am and 7pm

Hotel Brunswick - Asa Broomhall 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Swamp Cats 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Court and Spark Duo 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Glenn Shields 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Hipshooters 8pm

Salt Bar - Stephen Lovelight 8.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Little Stevie and the Tail Fins 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Fiddle Me Please 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Glenn Shields 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Midnight Cowboys 4.30pm; Smokin' Crawdads 9pm

Saturday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Bobcats 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Delphin Band 7.30pm

Club Banora - Jive Cats 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Matty Rogers @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; John Rowles Dinner & Show 5.45; Disco Dance Party 7pm

Home of the Arts - The Tempest 12pm

Hotel Brunswick - Vertigo Duo 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Kellie Knight and the Daze 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Chris Evan's Blues 7.30-10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Martin Way 6pm

Salt Bar - High Tide Band 8.30pm

Sheoak Shack - TK Reeve 2pm; Jesse Morris Band 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12.30pm; The Pink Show 7.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Lisa Hunt 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Remedy 4.30pm; Smokin' Crawdads 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness! 2pm

Club Banora - Lonewolf 5.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Dan Hannaford Duo 3pm

Currumbin RSL - Phusion Duo 12pm; Michael Eotvos @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Busby Marou 7.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - Bill Jacobi 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - The Band of Frequencies 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Matty Rogers 3pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Sunday Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Chris Cook 1-5pm

Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1-4pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Crackerjack 3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12pm; Steven Jaymes Band 2.30pm; Smokin' Crawdads 9pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton (Line Dancing) 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Leigh James 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Paul Lindberg 5.30pm

Twin Towns - Russell Hinton 11.30am; Tony and Patti (Social New Vogue Dance) 3.30pm; Freeway Duo 7.30pm

Tweed Daily News

