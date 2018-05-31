Gig Guide: what's on this week
Thursday
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am; Terrina 6.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond (Social New Vogue Dancing) 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 7.30pm
Friday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Fire & Ice 7.30pm
Club Banora - Ingrid James Duo 3pm; Point Blank 7pm;
Currumbin RSL - Mark Divola @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Tackleberry 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - The Black & Blues Duo 8pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Salt and Steel 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Sticky Rock Duo 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Kimberley Davis 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Eureka Funk 8pm
Salt Bar - The Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am; The Dukes Trio 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet 11am; Flipside 4.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 9pm
Saturday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dynamics Duo 6.30pm
Club Banora - Mike Buckley and the Hepcats 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Scott Dalton @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Triplickit 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - Private Function (Melb) 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Push 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - You-Do Gurus (sold out) 6pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Kitty Hotrod Band 6pm; Kingsley Rock (Elvis Tribute) 8pm; The Haymakers 9pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Dennis Dean 6pm
Salt Bar - Who's Charlie 7pm
Sheoak Shack - TK Bassdread 2pm; Dubarray 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Swing Force Big Band Jazz 2.30pm; Two Wheel Drive 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Too Many Hands 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Devils Kiosk 4.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 9pm
Sunday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Jason Towers 2pm
Club Banora - Danille Goullet: The Kings of the Rock and Roll Tribute 11am; Davo 5.30pm
Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Salty Sounds with Devil's Kiosk 3pm
Currumbin RSL - Encore 12pm; Raku @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Eddie's Grub House - Jason Delphin 4pm
Hotel Brunswick - Dubarray 4pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Oliver Twohill 2.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Have a Go Show 1pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Route 66 2pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Rockin Eddie; The Abby Skye Band 9pm
Monday
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Issi Dye 6.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton (Line Dancing) 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Ben Amor 5pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Milton Q 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Guy 6.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton (Line Dancing) 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm