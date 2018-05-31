Menu
ROOTS AND FOLK: One of the Tweed's favourite Duos, Salt and Steel, play the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Friday at 7pm.
Gig Guide: what's on this week

31st May 2018 1:41 PM

Thursday

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am; Terrina 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond (Social New Vogue Dancing) 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 7.30pm

Friday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Fire & Ice 7.30pm

Club Banora - Ingrid James Duo 3pm; Point Blank 7pm;

Currumbin RSL - Mark Divola @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Tackleberry 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - The Black & Blues Duo 8pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Salt and Steel 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Sticky Rock Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Kimberley Davis 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Eureka Funk 8pm

Salt Bar - The Dirty Channel Duo 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Joe Phillips 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am; The Dukes Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet 11am; Flipside 4.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 9pm

Saturday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dynamics Duo 6.30pm

Club Banora - Mike Buckley and the Hepcats 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Scott Dalton @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Triplickit 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Private Function (Melb) 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Push 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - You-Do Gurus (sold out) 6pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Kitty Hotrod Band 6pm; Kingsley Rock (Elvis Tribute) 8pm; The Haymakers 9pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Dennis Dean 6pm

Salt Bar - Who's Charlie 7pm

Sheoak Shack - TK Bassdread 2pm; Dubarray 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Swing Force Big Band Jazz 2.30pm; Two Wheel Drive 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Too Many Hands 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Devils Kiosk 4.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Jason Towers 2pm

Club Banora - Danille Goullet: The Kings of the Rock and Roll Tribute 11am; Davo 5.30pm

Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Salty Sounds with Devil's Kiosk 3pm

Currumbin RSL - Encore 12pm; Raku @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Eddie's Grub House - Jason Delphin 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - Dubarray 4pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Oliver Twohill 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Have a Go Show 1pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Route 66 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Rockin Eddie; The Abby Skye Band 9pm

Monday

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Issi Dye 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton (Line Dancing) 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Ben Amor 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Milton Q 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Billy Guy 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton (Line Dancing) 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm

