BREANNA IN THE BUILDING: Breanna Fielding plays the Currumbin RSL on Saturday at 4pm.
News

Gig Guide: what's on this week

12th Jun 2018 2:21 PM

Wednesday

Club Banora - Lonewolf 5pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shane Crump 11am-3pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 12.30pm; A Band Called Twang 7pm; Lock 'N' Load 7.30pm

Thursday

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilerri 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Fat Albert 7.30pm

Friday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf and Cub 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Benno 7.30pm

Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3pm; Talk of the Town 7pm

Currumbin RSL - Jock Barnes @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Captain Wow 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Raku One O'Gaia 8pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Richie Williams 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Gemini 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 8pm

Salt Bar - MTD 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 11am; Tracy Vaughan Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Glass Roots 4.30pm

Saturday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners in Crime 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Occarock 7.30pm

Club Banora - Seven Deadly Swings 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Breanna Fielding @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Ed Kuepper 7.30pm (Sound Lounge)

Hotel Brunswick - Broadfoot 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dusty Boots 5pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Chrisalis Trio 7.30-10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Long Gone Daddys 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Bryce 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Helen Ashworth 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Vanessa Sanger Duo 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Street 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Triplickit 4.30pm; Fat Albert 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 2pm

Club Banora - Davo 5.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Anthems 12pm; Lima Manu @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Eddie's Grub House - Malcura (Melb) 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Hannaford 6pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Yolan 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - China Blue 1pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wally and the Gators 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Trombone Kelly Gang 2.30pm; Fat Albert 7pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Line Dancing with Russell Hinton; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Mark Divola 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Shane Wilkinson 7.30pm

    New rules for Tweed's short term holiday letting industry

    Northern Rivers Rail Trail plans gathers speed

    Tweed teacher's beautiful act of kindness abroad

    Bowls round-up

