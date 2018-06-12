Gig Guide: what's on this week
Wednesday
Club Banora - Lonewolf 5pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Shane Crump 11am-3pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 12.30pm; A Band Called Twang 7pm; Lock 'N' Load 7.30pm
Thursday
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilerri 6pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Fat Albert 7.30pm
Friday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf and Cub 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Benno 7.30pm
Club Banora - Russell Sprout 3pm; Talk of the Town 7pm
Currumbin RSL - Jock Barnes @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Captain Wow 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - Raku One O'Gaia 8pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Richie Williams 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Gemini 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 8pm
Salt Bar - MTD 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan 11am; Tracy Vaughan Trio 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Glass Roots 4.30pm
Saturday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Partners in Crime 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Occarock 7.30pm
Club Banora - Seven Deadly Swings 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Breanna Fielding @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Ed Kuepper 7.30pm (Sound Lounge)
Hotel Brunswick - Broadfoot 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dusty Boots 5pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Chrisalis Trio 7.30-10.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Long Gone Daddys 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Bryce 7.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Helen Ashworth 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Vanessa Sanger Duo 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Street 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Triplickit 4.30pm; Fat Albert 9pm
Sunday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 2pm
Club Banora - Davo 5.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Anthems 12pm; Lima Manu @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Eddie's Grub House - Malcura (Melb) 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Hannaford 6pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Yolan 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - China Blue 1pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wally and the Gators 2pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Trombone Kelly Gang 2.30pm; Fat Albert 7pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Line Dancing with Russell Hinton; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Mark Divola 5pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Shane Wilkinson 7.30pm