Gig Guide: what's on this week

ACOUSTIC ARTIST: Kristie Lea plays the Currumbin RSL this Friday at 5pm.

Thursday

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am; Swizzle 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Miss T and the Anchorman 7.30pm

Friday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 7.30pm

Club Banora - Rene Diaz 3pm; Delisch 7pm

Currumbin RSL - Vinyl Frenzy 12PM; Kristie Lea @ Deck Acoustics 7pm; Bondi Cigars 7.30pm @ Soundlounge

Eddie's Grub House - Ben Amor 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Stone & Wood Garden Party - Kyle Lionhart, DJ Kirby from 5pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Leigh James 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Court & Spark Duo 7 - 10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Thor Phillips 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Kenny Slide 8pm

Salt Bar - Fat Albert 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Rockin Bodges 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Retronomes 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - The Funknwagnells 7.30pm; Miss T and the Anchorman 7.30pm

Saturday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blue Suede 6.30pm, Blonde Chocolate 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Triple Js 7.30pm

Club Banora - Plumb Loco 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; The Hodads Trio 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Scotty Day-Vee 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Benny D Williams Junkyard Soul 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Bourbon Street 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Lyrica Blue 7.30 - 10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Jake and the Cadillacs 6pm

Salt Bar - DJ Jake 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Tim Stokes 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Customline Band 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Junction Road 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Leigh James Band 4.30pm; Miss T and the Anchorman 7.30pm

Sunday

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Jaz Sebastian 11am

Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy noon; Michael Eotvos @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - The Fergies 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel -

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Country Music Sessions w Scott Douglas 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Tremors 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Triple Js 2.30pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton and Special Guest 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Nick Waters 5pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jo Phillips 5.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm; Martin Way 7.30pm