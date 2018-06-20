Gig Guide: what's on this week
Thursday
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Taylor 11am; Swizzle 6pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Miss T and the Anchorman 7.30pm
Friday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 7.30pm
Club Banora - Rene Diaz 3pm; Delisch 7pm
Currumbin RSL - Vinyl Frenzy 12PM; Kristie Lea @ Deck Acoustics 7pm; Bondi Cigars 7.30pm @ Soundlounge
Eddie's Grub House - Ben Amor 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Stone & Wood Garden Party - Kyle Lionhart, DJ Kirby from 5pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Leigh James 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Court & Spark Duo 7 - 10pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Thor Phillips 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Kenny Slide 8pm
Salt Bar - Fat Albert 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Rockin Bodges 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Retronomes 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - The Funknwagnells 7.30pm; Miss T and the Anchorman 7.30pm
Saturday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blue Suede 6.30pm, Blonde Chocolate 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Triple Js 7.30pm
Club Banora - Plumb Loco 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Jerome Williams @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; The Hodads Trio 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - Scotty Day-Vee 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Benny D Williams Junkyard Soul 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Bourbon Street 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Lyrica Blue 7.30 - 10.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Jake and the Cadillacs 6pm
Salt Bar - DJ Jake 7.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Tim Stokes 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Customline Band 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Junction Road 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Leigh James Band 4.30pm; Miss T and the Anchorman 7.30pm
Sunday
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Jaz Sebastian 11am
Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy noon; Michael Eotvos @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Hotel Brunswick - The Fergies 4pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Country Music Sessions w Scott Douglas 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Jock Barnes 2.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Tremors 2pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Triple Js 2.30pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton and Special Guest 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Nick Waters 5pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jo Phillips 5.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm; Martin Way 7.30pm