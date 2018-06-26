Gig Guide: what's on this week
Wednesday
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 11am
Twin Towns Services Club - Chi Chi 12.30pm; The Hemis 4pm; Plumb Loco 7.30pm
Thursday
Eddie's Grub House - Coopers Comedy Sessions with Dusty Rich 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mr John 11am; Simone Cutting 6pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Virtuosity 7.30pm
Friday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blonde Chocolate 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
Club Banora - Doubleshot 3pm; Chris Cook Band 7pm
Condong Bowls Club - Tweed Valley Jazz n Blues - The Early Birds 6pm; The Blueskiller Rovers 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Nicky Convine @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Smooth and Groove 7pm; Lloyd Spiegel @ Soundlounge 7.30pm
Eddie's Grub House - Spav 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - Ooz 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Spiderbait 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Now & Then Duo - 7-10pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Terry Murphy 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Back Trakin 8pm
Salt Bar - DJ Jake 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 11am; The A Team Trio 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Vinyl Frenzy 4.30pm; Virtuosity 9pm
Saturday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Soul Men - Blues Brothers Tribute Show 8pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa Duo 7.30pm
Club Banora - Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Brooke Supple @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm
Eddie's Grub House - Marshall Okell 8pm
Hotel Brunswick - The Lyrical Duo 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Tim Stokes Duo 7pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Craig McCaffery - 7.30-10.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 6pm
Salt Bar - The Average Joe's Duo 7.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Jason Delphin 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12.30pm; Round Mountain Girls 7.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Laura Doolan Tro with Harvey and Pearson 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Remedy 4.30pm; Virtuosity 9pm
Sunday
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 2pm
Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Davo 5.30pm
Currumbin RSL - As The Flow Cries noon; Jackson James Smith @ Deck Acoustics 4pm
Hotel Brunswick - Bearfoot 4pm
Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm
Riverview Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 2.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dance On 2pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancers Workshop Weekend 3-6pm; Virtuosity 7pm
Monday
Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday
Club Banora - Jason Delphin 5pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm;
The Gathering Irish Duo 7.30pm