ROCK LEGENDS: Spiderbait play the Kingscliff Beach Hotel this Friday night at 7pm.
Gig Guide: what's on this week

26th Jun 2018 2:08 PM

Wednesday

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 11am

Twin Towns Services Club - Chi Chi 12.30pm; The Hemis 4pm; Plumb Loco 7.30pm

Thursday

Eddie's Grub House - Coopers Comedy Sessions with Dusty Rich 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mr John 11am; Simone Cutting 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Virtuosity 7.30pm

Friday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blonde Chocolate 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm

Club Banora - Doubleshot 3pm; Chris Cook Band 7pm

Condong Bowls Club - Tweed Valley Jazz n Blues - The Early Birds 6pm; The Blueskiller Rovers 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Nicky Convine @ Deck Acoustics 5pm; Smooth and Groove 7pm; Lloyd Spiegel @ Soundlounge 7.30pm

Eddie's Grub House - Spav 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - Ooz 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Spiderbait 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Now & Then Duo - 7-10pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Terry Murphy 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Back Trakin 8pm

Salt Bar - DJ Jake 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 11am; The A Team Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Vinyl Frenzy 4.30pm; Virtuosity 9pm

Saturday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Soul Men - Blues Brothers Tribute Show 8pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa Duo 7.30pm

Club Banora - Wally and the Gators 7.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Brooke Supple @ Deck Acoustics 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm

Eddie's Grub House - Marshall Okell 8pm

Hotel Brunswick - The Lyrical Duo 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Tim Stokes Duo 7pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Craig McCaffery - 7.30-10.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 6pm

Salt Bar - The Average Joe's Duo 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Jason Delphin 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 12.30pm; Round Mountain Girls 7.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Laura Doolan Tro with Harvey and Pearson 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Remedy 4.30pm; Virtuosity 9pm

Sunday

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 2pm

Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Sunday Showtime 11am; Davo 5.30pm

Currumbin RSL - As The Flow Cries noon; Jackson James Smith @ Deck Acoustics 4pm

Hotel Brunswick - Bearfoot 4pm

Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar - Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy 1-4pm

Riverview Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 2.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dance On 2pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Social New Vogue Dancers Workshop Weekend 3-6pm; Virtuosity 7pm

Monday

Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday

Club Banora - Jason Delphin 5pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm;

The Gathering Irish Duo 7.30pm

