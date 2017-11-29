Menu
Gig guide: what's on this weekend

GIG GUIDE: Fat Albert will be playing at the Riverview Hotel on Friday, December 1 from 7.30pm.
Aisling Brennan
by

Thursday, November 30

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mr Jon 5.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Pattie Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Agent 77 7.30pm

Friday, December 1

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Me and My Shadow 8.15pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Elephant Rock 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Brett Healy Project 7.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Jon J Bradley 6.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer 5pm; Triplickit 7pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Who's Charlie 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - John Curtin 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Gav Doniger 6pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Fat Albert 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 6pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - Johnathan Thurston 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Hayman 11am
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents Terrina 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Seven Deadly Swings 4.30pm; A Very Kransky Christmas 8pm; Agent 77 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Kafoa McCoy 5pm

STAR: Johnathon Thurston is presenting at Star Casino.
Saturday, December 2,

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Dance Nation presents Momentum 17 6pm; Me and My Shadow 8.15pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth and Groove 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Double or Nothin' 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kofoa and Black Pearl 7.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Cecilia Brandolini 4pm; Andrew Taylor Duo 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Gregg Peterson 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Terry Murphy 6pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Blue Child Collective 2pm; Crooked Weather 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Big Band Jazz Swing Force Big Band 2.30pm; Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - Roy Orbinson in Dreams 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Spin Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Big Shots Duelling Pianos 4.30pm; Agent 77 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Jason Delphin 5pm

Sunday, December 3

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Par Choix 6.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The A Team 2.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Smashed Crabs Duo
  • Currumbin RSL - Poco Loco noon; Nyssa Ray 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Hippopatomaus
  • Kirra Sports Club - Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Elixer 2.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Jake MeywesBand 3pm; Agent 77 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Sugarfoot 2.30pm

Monday, December 4

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Hinterland Dance Academy's 40th anniversary concert
  • 6pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Josh Pyke and Bob Evans 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bingo 10am; David Barry noon

Tweed Daily News
