Gig guide: what's on this weekend

Thursday, November 30
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mr Jon 5.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Pattie Bond Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Agent 77 7.30pm
Friday, December 1
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Me and My Shadow 8.15pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Elephant Rock 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Brett Healy Project 7.30pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Jon J Bradley 6.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer 5pm; Triplickit 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Who's Charlie 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - John Curtin 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Gav Doniger 6pm
- Riverview Hotel - Fat Albert 7.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 6pm
- Star Hotel and Casino - Johnathan Thurston 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Hayman 11am
- Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet presents Terrina 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Seven Deadly Swings 4.30pm; A Very Kransky Christmas 8pm; Agent 77 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Kafoa McCoy 5pm
Saturday, December 2,
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Dance Nation presents Momentum 17 6pm; Me and My Shadow 8.15pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth and Groove 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Double or Nothin' 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kofoa and Black Pearl 7.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Cecilia Brandolini 4pm; Andrew Taylor Duo 7pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Gregg Peterson 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Terry Murphy 6pm
- Sheoak Shack - Blue Child Collective 2pm; Crooked Weather 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Big Band Jazz Swing Force Big Band 2.30pm; Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
- Star Hotel and Casino - Roy Orbinson in Dreams 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Spin Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Big Shots Duelling Pianos 4.30pm; Agent 77 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Jason Delphin 5pm
Sunday, December 3
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Par Choix 6.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The A Team 2.30pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Smashed Crabs Duo
- Currumbin RSL - Poco Loco noon; Nyssa Ray 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Hippopatomaus
- Kirra Sports Club - Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Elixer 2.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Jake MeywesBand 3pm; Agent 77 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Sugarfoot 2.30pm
Monday, December 4
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Hinterland Dance Academy's 40th anniversary concert
- 6pm
- Currumbin RSL - Josh Pyke and Bob Evans 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bingo 10am; David Barry noon