Gig guide: what's on this weekend

HORSES: Daryl Braithwaite is performing at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel from 3.30pm on Sunday, January 28.
Aisling Brennan
by

Saturday, January 27

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Poco Loco 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf and Cub 6.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Benny D Williams 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Dukes of Earl 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Nyssa Ray 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Wild Marmalade 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 6pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - UK Bee Geez 8pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron Jones 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Spin Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; The Hodads 4.30pm; Eric Grothe and The Gurus 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 5pm

Sunday, January 28

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Long Gone Daddys 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Doctor James 2pm
  • Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Bernadette Fisher 11am; Kids' entertainment noon; Vanya 5pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Sarah Gray 2.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Car raffle featuring Occa Rock 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy noon; Sarah Archer 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Daryl Braithwaite 3.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Me Troy 3pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - Jesse Maree 2pm; DJ Ferrini 6.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Marco 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Triple J's 3pm; Eric Grothe and The Gurus 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 2.30pm

Monday, January 29

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton's line dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm

Tuesday, January 30

  • Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Brent 8pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Manilow to Sedaka 10.30am

