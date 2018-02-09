Gig guide: what's on this weekend

Saturday, February 10
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The A Team 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Mudslide 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Mescalito Blues 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern -The Milkmen 7pm
- Club Banora - The DeeJays 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer 4pm; Funk n' Wagnells 7pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Aine Tyrell 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Chris Cook 6pm
- Salt Bar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Seagulls Club - Jock Barnes Duo 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Guy Kachel 2pm; Jet Club Effect 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Two Wheel Drive 7.30pm
- Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron Jones 10.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Mark Divola Trio 4.30pm; The Accidents 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Brother Sister 5pm
Sunday, February 11
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Secret Agents 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Steve Cummings 2pm
- Club Banora - Michael King 11am; Lonewolf 5pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Marshal O'Kell 3.30pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday Sound Sessions 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy noon; Chris Palmer 4pm;
- Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow Duo 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fat Picnic 3pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Yolan 3pm
- Seagulls Club - Phil Guest noon
- South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
- Twin Towns Services Club - Trombone Kellie Gang 2.30pm; The Accidents 7pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Two and A Half Men 2.30pm
Monday, February 12
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday, February 13
- Club Banora - Leigh James 8am
- Twin Towns Services Club - Back the Tivoli 10.30am; Line dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social new vogue dancing 3.30pm; Glass Roots 7.30pm