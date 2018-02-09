Menu
Gig guide: what's on this weekend

SONGSTRESS: Aine Tyrell performs at Kingscliff Beach Hotel from 7pm tonight.
Aisling Brennan
by

Saturday, February 10

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The A Team 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Mudslide 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Mescalito Blues 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern -The Milkmen 7pm
  • Club Banora - The DeeJays 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer 4pm; Funk n' Wagnells 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Aine Tyrell 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Chris Cook 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Jock Barnes Duo 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Guy Kachel 2pm; Jet Club Effect 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Two Wheel Drive 7.30pm
  • Star Hotel and Casino - DJ Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron Jones 10.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Mark Divola Trio 4.30pm; The Accidents 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Brother Sister 5pm

Sunday, February 11

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Secret Agents 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Steve Cummings 2pm
  • Club Banora - Michael King 11am; Lonewolf 5pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Marshal O'Kell 3.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday Sound Sessions 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Blue Poppy noon; Chris Palmer 4pm;
  • Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow Duo 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fat Picnic 3pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Yolan 3pm
  • Seagulls Club - Phil Guest noon
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Trombone Kellie Gang 2.30pm; The Accidents 7pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Two and A Half Men 2.30pm　

Monday, February 12　

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday, February 13

  • Club Banora - Leigh James 8am
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Back the Tivoli 10.30am; Line dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social new vogue dancing 3.30pm; Glass Roots 7.30pm　

Topics:  gig guide

Tweed Daily News
