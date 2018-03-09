Menu
GROOVE: Spectrum Duo is performing at Currumbin RSL from noon on Sunday, March 11.
Gig guide: what's on this weekend

Aisling Brennan
9th Mar 2018 5:17 PM

Saturday, March 10

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Street Café 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa Duo 7pm
  • Club Banora - Rockin Eddie Band 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Kristie Lea 4pm; Soniq 7pm;
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - James Bennett 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Robbie Bobstock 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ request night with DJ Ben 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Steven Michael noon; High Noon 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - The Bassdread Quartet 2pm; Felicity Lawless 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wild Card 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Remedy 4.30pm; Elevation Band 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 5pm

Sunday, March 11

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dan McCoy 2pm
  • Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Roland Storm 11am
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday sound sessions 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Spectrum Duo noon; Luke Bennett 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Smashed Crabs Unplugged 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Abbie Cardwell 3pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - James Bennet 3pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Ian McLaren 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Rockin Eddi Band 2.30pm; Elevation Band 7pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Body and Soul Duo 2.30pm

Monday, March 12

  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Chris Doyle noon
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm

Tuesday, March 13

  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am
  • South Tweed Sports Club -
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm
