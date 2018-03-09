News
Gig guide: what's on this weekend
Saturday, March 10
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Street Café 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa Duo 7pm
- Club Banora - Rockin Eddie Band 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Kristie Lea 4pm; Soniq 7pm;
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - James Bennett 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Robbie Bobstock 6pm
- Salt Bar - DJ request night with DJ Ben 8.30pm
- Seagulls Club - Steven Michael noon; High Noon 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - The Bassdread Quartet 2pm; Felicity Lawless 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Wild Card 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Remedy 4.30pm; Elevation Band 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 5pm
Sunday, March 11
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mike Winkworth 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dan McCoy 2pm
- Club Banora - Danielle Goullet presents Roland Storm 11am
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday sound sessions 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Spectrum Duo noon; Luke Bennett 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Smashed Crabs Unplugged 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Abbie Cardwell 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - James Bennet 3pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Ian McLaren 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Rockin Eddi Band 2.30pm; Elevation Band 7pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Body and Soul Duo 2.30pm
Monday, March 12
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Chris Doyle noon
- Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilsons Dance Night 7pm
Tuesday, March 13
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am
- South Tweed Sports Club -
- Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; Social New Vogue Dancing 3.30pm