Menu
Login
ROCK: Wally and the Gators are performing at South Tweed Sports Club from 1pm on Sunday.
ROCK: Wally and the Gators are performing at South Tweed Sports Club from 1pm on Sunday. Peter Kulmer
News

Gig guide: what's on this weekend

Aisling Brennan
by
23rd Mar 2018 3:23 PM

Saturday, March 24

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Blue Suede 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Agent 77 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Jive Cats 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Breanna Fielding 4pm; Crossroads 7pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Fish out of Water 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - David Barry 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ PnB 8.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Salt and Steel 2pm; Shem 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club -
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Junction Road 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.30am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; The Street 4.30pm; Aces, Kings and Queens Gala Variety Spectacular 8pm; Anthems 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mark Divola 5pm

Sunday, March 25

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Tremors 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - DJ Executive Realness 2pm
  • Club Banora - Terry Stewart 11am; Kids entertainment noon; Jeff Camilleri 5pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday sound sessions 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Flipside Trio noon; Sarah Archer 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Captain Wow 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Matt Armitage 3pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 2.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Paul Lindenberg noon; Who's Charlie 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Dave Clayton 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; Agent 77 2.30pm; Anthems 7pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Martin Way 2.30pm

Monday, March 26

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton line dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm

Tuesday, March 27

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Hinton line dancing 11.30am; Tony and Patti social new vogue sequence 3.30pm; Corey Hargreaves Duo 7.30pm
gig guide
Tweed Daily News
Four things to do this weekend

Four things to do this weekend

News There's so much to do this weekend.

  • 23rd Mar 2018 3:29 PM
Tweed not ready for Commonwealth Games

Tweed not ready for Commonwealth Games

News "We've missed the boat.”

  • 23rd Mar 2018 3:20 PM
New rubbish pick-up: 'Complicated and farcical'

New rubbish pick-up: 'Complicated and farcical'

News Residents are up in arms over new rubbish service

TOMORROW: Celebrating their first year of kinder

TOMORROW: Celebrating their first year of kinder

News All of the Tweed's kindy classes together in one publication

Local Partners