Menu
Login
POWERFUL: Ellen Reed Band will be performing tonight at Currumbin RSL from 7pm.
POWERFUL: Ellen Reed Band will be performing tonight at Currumbin RSL from 7pm.
News

Gig guide: what's on this weekend

Aisling Brennan
by
6th Apr 2018 3:13 PM

Saturday, April 7

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Junction Road 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Keza 6.30pm
  • Club Banora - PPR Express 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Scott Dalton 4pm; Ellen Reed Band 7pm; Harry Manx 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Kallidad 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Jake and the Cadillacs 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ request night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls Club - Goldilicious 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Tommy Castles 2pm; Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Deep Creek 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Flipside 5pm; The Hodads 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mat Stokes Duo 5pm

Sunday, April 8

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Christian Argenti 6pm
  • Club Banora - Rene Diaz 11am
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday Sound session 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soniiq noon; Harry Nicols 4pm;
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Leanne Tennant 3pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Josh-Lee Hamilton 2.30m
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 2pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Johnny and the Easyriders 2.30pm; The Hodads 7pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Ben Amor 2.30pm

Monday, April 9

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm

Tuesday, April 10

  • Club Banora - Scott Douglas Duo 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; The Flame 7.30pm
gig guide
Tweed Daily News
Gold is in Bill's sights

Gold is in Bill's sights

News Tweed favourite Bill Chaffey seeks paratriathlon gold

Letters from the Front find way home 100 years later

Letters from the Front find way home 100 years later

News Appeal to find the descendants of a fallen WWI soldier ends well.

Pottsville celebrates Seniors Week

Pottsville celebrates Seniors Week

News Join in the celebrations.

Local Partners