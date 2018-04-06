News
Gig guide: what's on this weekend
Saturday, April 7
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Junction Road 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Keza 6.30pm
- Club Banora - PPR Express 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Scott Dalton 4pm; Ellen Reed Band 7pm; Harry Manx 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Kallidad 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Jake and the Cadillacs 6pm
- Salt Bar - DJ request night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Seagulls Club - Goldilicious 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Tommy Castles 2pm; Bill Jacobi 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Deep Creek 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Flipside 5pm; The Hodads 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mat Stokes Duo 5pm
Sunday, April 8
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Christian Argenti 6pm
- Club Banora - Rene Diaz 11am
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Sunday Sound session 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soniiq noon; Harry Nicols 4pm;
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Leanne Tennant 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Josh-Lee Hamilton 2.30m
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 2pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Johnny and the Easyriders 2.30pm; The Hodads 7pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Ben Amor 2.30pm
Monday, April 9
- Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's dance night 7pm
Tuesday, April 10
- Club Banora - Scott Douglas Duo 5pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Line Dancing with Russell Hinton 11.30am; The Flame 7.30pm