Gig guide: Where to find live music this weekend

GROOVE: Lisa Hunt and Forever Soul are playing at Twin Towns tonight.
GROOVE: Lisa Hunt and Forever Soul are playing at Twin Towns tonight. Eros Barbieri

All gigs are listed in local times:

Saturday, November 11

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The 27 Club 8.15pm;
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Secret Agents 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rene Diaz - The Flame 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club -The Daisy Dukes 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Simon Meola 7pm
  • Club Banora - Atmosphere 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soniiq 7pm; The Deck - Nyssa Ray 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - OKA 7pm
  • Saltbar - Who's Charlie 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Bullhorn 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Pauly P 2pm; Sea Gypsies 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; The Dukes 7.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Leo Sayer 8pm; Vinyl on the Deck 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - The Bootleg Beatles 8pm; The Stage - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Slique 4.30pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Two and a Half Men 5pm

Sunday, November 12

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Cassie Timms 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Jak 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Steve & Emily 11am; Vanya 5pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Glenn Matlock - Sex Pistols 2pm; Livin' in the '70s 2pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Kate Kelly 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Big Yellow Taxi noon; The Deck - Eugene 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Back to the Future Band 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Vaudeville Smash 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm; Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Buggy Brothers 4pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 2.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
  • The Star Gold Coast - Sundays in the Garden 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vic Kena 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; The Retronomes 3pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Sami 2.30pm

Monday, November 13

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm.
