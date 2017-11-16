Menu
Login
News

Gig guide: Where to find live music this weekend

ACOUSTIC AFTERNOON: Leigh James will be playing at Cudgen Headland SLSC on Friday from 7pm and Chinderah Tavern on Saturday from 7pm.
ACOUSTIC AFTERNOON: Leigh James will be playing at Cudgen Headland SLSC on Friday from 7pm and Chinderah Tavern on Saturday from 7pm. Geoff Martin
Aisling Brennan
by

Thursday

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club- Simone Cutting 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Kimberley Davis social new-vogue dancing 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - An Evening with Spirit 6.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Shaw 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond social new-vogue dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Hippos 7.30pm

Friday

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Carolotta: Queen of the Cross 8.15pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mystique 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Champagne Jam 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - K2 Duo 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - High Tide Duo 6pm
  • Club Banora - Dave J 3pm; The A-Team 7pm
  • Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club - Leigh James 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Mark Aitken 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Raku 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Doctor James 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Upstage 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 8pm
  • Salt Bar - Angel Pash 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Red Cherries Duo 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 6pm
  • Star Casino - The Led Zepplin Experience 7pm; DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Terry Stewart 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Delisch with George Harvey 4.30pm; The Hippos 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mat Stokes Duo 5pm

Saturday

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Carolotta: Queen of the Cross 8.15pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Classic Gold 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Banderas Band 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - High Tide Band 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Leigh James 7pm
  • Club Banora - Lock N Load 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer 4pm; Lachy Doley Group 7.30pm; Alex Fietz Duo 9pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Sweet Mixjah 6pm
  • Seagulls - Kafoa McCoy 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Danidoo and TK Bass Dread 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Hot pursuit 7.30pm
  • Star Casino - The Rhythms of Ireland 7pm; DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm Mark Divola Trio 4.30pm; The Hippos 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 5pm

Sunday

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Jive Cats 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dan McCoy 2pm
  • Club Banora - Dennis Knight 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 2.30pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Rick Hay 2pm
  • Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club - Stephen Lovelight 4pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Vinyl Frenzy noon; Jerome Williams 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Doctor James 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Benno Duo 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Karaoke 4pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Elixer 3pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ request with DJ Bryce 8.30pm
  • Star Casino - Amy Kate 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Crowd DJ 12pm; Triple J's 3pm; The Hippos 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 2.30pm

Monday

  • Twin Towns - Bingo 10.15am; Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Topics:  tweed gig guide

Tweed Daily News
A plan for future water security

A plan for future water security

Council will discuss ways on how to handle the district water supply at tonight's meeting.

Tweed Shire Council's ongoing battles in LEC

The 6m truck which is currently in use for the water extraction on Urliup Rd.

Councillors fed up with wasting money

Fine tunes a fitting farewell to Kingscliff High

YOU'RE THE VOICE: Alyssa McKenzie is performing in the 2017 Schools Spectacular.

School Spectacular is fast approaching.

GALLERY: A stylish end to school for college

Mt Saint Patricks Formal 10.11.17 - Dane Kem, Charlie Shallue

Congratulations to the class of 2017, who have sat their final exams

Local Partners