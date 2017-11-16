Gig guide: Where to find live music this weekend

Thursday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club- Simone Cutting 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Kimberley Davis social new-vogue dancing 6pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - An Evening with Spirit 6.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Shaw 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond social new-vogue dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Hippos 7.30pm
Friday
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Carolotta: Queen of the Cross 8.15pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mystique 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Champagne Jam 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - K2 Duo 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - High Tide Duo 6pm
- Club Banora - Dave J 3pm; The A-Team 7pm
- Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club - Leigh James 7pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Mark Aitken 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Raku 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Doctor James 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Upstage 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 8pm
- Salt Bar - Angel Pash 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Red Cherries Duo 7.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 6pm
- Star Casino - The Led Zepplin Experience 7pm; DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron 10.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am
- Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Goullet Presents Terry Stewart 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Delisch with George Harvey 4.30pm; The Hippos 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mat Stokes Duo 5pm
Saturday
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Carolotta: Queen of the Cross 8.15pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Classic Gold 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Banderas Band 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - High Tide Band 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Leigh James 7pm
- Club Banora - Lock N Load 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer 4pm; Lachy Doley Group 7.30pm; Alex Fietz Duo 9pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Sweet Mixjah 6pm
- Seagulls - Kafoa McCoy 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Danidoo and TK Bass Dread 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Hot pursuit 7.30pm
- Star Casino - The Rhythms of Ireland 7pm; DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Brent 8pm; DJ Aaron 10.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Bingo 10.15am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm Mark Divola Trio 4.30pm; The Hippos 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 5pm
Sunday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Jive Cats 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dan McCoy 2pm
- Club Banora - Dennis Knight 11am; Davo 5pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 2.30pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Rick Hay 2pm
- Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club - Stephen Lovelight 4pm
- Currumbin RSL - Vinyl Frenzy noon; Jerome Williams 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Doctor James 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Benno Duo 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Karaoke 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Elixer 3pm
- Salt Bar - DJ request with DJ Bryce 8.30pm
- Star Casino - Amy Kate 2pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Crowd DJ 12pm; Triple J's 3pm; The Hippos 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 2.30pm
Monday
- Twin Towns - Bingo 10.15am; Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm