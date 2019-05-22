GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week
THE TWEED is known across the country for having one of the liveliest and diverse live music scenes anywhere in Australia.
Up and down the coast, pubs and clubs across the region are bustling with excitement as touring bands and local legends hit the stage to entertain thousands every week.
The Tweed Daily News has your complete list each week to the best live gigs and acts across our region.
If there is a live gig you are promoting and want our readers to know about it, let us know by email at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au.
Wednesday, May 22
Twin Towns - About Face 1.30pm
Twin Towns - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 6.30pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Rob Rosenlund 5.30pm
Thursday, May 23
Twin Towns - Two and a Half Men 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mallrat 7pm
Friday, May 24
Twin Towns - Chris Cook Band 4.30pm
Twin Towns - Boys in the Band 8pm
Twin Towns - Flipside 9pm
Club Banora - Tommy Memphis 5.15pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Captain Wow Duo 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - The Wanderers 7pm
Seagulls Club - Mudslide 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherille 6pm
Riverview Hotel - Eureka Funk 8pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 6.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - 1927 8pm
Coolangatta Hotel - Big Night Out 8pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Josh Hamilton 9pm
Saturday, May 25
Twin Towns - The Buggy Brothers 4.30pm
Twin Towns - The Kings of Country 8pm
Twin Towns - Flipside 9pm
Club Banora - The Mustangs Trio 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fiddle Me Please 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - INXS Tribute Band 7.30pm
Seagulls Club - Captain Wow Duo 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Court N Spark 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Matt Rogers 6.30pm
Coolangatta Hotel - Armandinho and Band 8pm
Coolangatta Sands Hotel - DJ Billy the Kid 9pm
Cabarita Sports Club - The Jacks Band 7.30pm
Sunday, May 26
Twin Towns - Chi Chi Trio 1pm
Twin Towns - Flipside 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 2pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Dr Love noon
Chinderah Tavern - Fat Albert 2.30pm
Club Banora - Davo 3.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Ollie Twohill 2.30pm
Pottsville Beach Sports Club - David Lee 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dean Haitani 3pm
Tuesday, May 28
Twin Towns - The Kermond Boys 10.30am
Twin Towns - Scott Whatman 6pm
South Tweed Sports Club - iMark Music 5:30pm