GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music this week

THE TWEED is known across the country for having one of the liveliest and diverse live music scenes anywhere in Australia.

Up and down the coast, pubs and clubs across the region are bustling with excitement as touring bands and local legends hit the stage to entertain thousands every week.

The Tweed Daily News has your complete list each week to the best live gigs and acts across our region.

If there is a live gig you are promoting and want our readers to know about it, let us know by email at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au.

Wednesday, May 22

Twin Towns - About Face 1.30pm

Twin Towns - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 6.30pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Rob Rosenlund 5.30pm

Thursday, May 23

Twin Towns - Two and a Half Men 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mallrat 7pm

Friday, May 24

Twin Towns - Chris Cook Band 4.30pm

Twin Towns - Boys in the Band 8pm

Twin Towns - Flipside 9pm

Club Banora - Tommy Memphis 5.15pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Captain Wow Duo 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - The Wanderers 7pm

Seagulls Club - Mudslide 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherille 6pm

Riverview Hotel - Eureka Funk 8pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 6.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - 1927 8pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Big Night Out 8pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Josh Hamilton 9pm

Saturday, May 25

Twin Towns - The Buggy Brothers 4.30pm

Twin Towns - The Kings of Country 8pm

Twin Towns - Flipside 9pm

Club Banora - The Mustangs Trio 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Fiddle Me Please 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - INXS Tribute Band 7.30pm

Seagulls Club - Captain Wow Duo 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Court N Spark 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Matt Rogers 6.30pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Armandinho and Band 8pm

Coolangatta Sands Hotel - DJ Billy the Kid 9pm

Cabarita Sports Club - The Jacks Band 7.30pm

Sunday, May 26

Twin Towns - Chi Chi Trio 1pm

Twin Towns - Flipside 6pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mike Winkworth 2pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Dr Love noon

Chinderah Tavern - Fat Albert 2.30pm

Club Banora - Davo 3.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Ollie Twohill 2.30pm

Pottsville Beach Sports Club - David Lee 7pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dean Haitani 3pm

Tuesday, May 28

Twin Towns - The Kermond Boys 10.30am

Twin Towns - Scott Whatman 6pm

South Tweed Sports Club - iMark Music 5:30pm