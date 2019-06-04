GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music

The Memphis Cowboys will be at the Seagulls Club on Saturday.

THE TWEED is known across the country for having one of the liveliest and diverse live music scenes anywhere in Australia.

Up and down the coast, pubs and clubs across the region are bustling with excitement has touring bands and local legends hit the stage to entertain thousands every week.

If there is a live gig you are promoting and want our readers to know about it, let us know by email at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au.

If there is a live gig you are promoting and want our readers to know about it, let us know by email at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au.

Wednesday, June 5

Twin Towns - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 12.30pm

Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 4.30pm

Twin Towns - Wally and the Gators 8.30pm

Thursday, June 6

Twin Towns - The Raiders 10am

Twin Towns - Dance On 3pm

Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 8pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Route 66 7pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm

Seagulls Club - Zed 28 5pm

Seagulls Club - Cherry Divine 7.30pm

Friday, June 7

Twin Towns - Buddy Love and The Tremors 11am

Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 4pm

Twin Towns - The Mustangs 9pm

Club Banora - Rockin Eddie Band 5.15pm

South Tweed Bowls Club - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Rob Bostock 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Late For Woodstock 7pm

Seagulls Club - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 5pm

Seagulls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm

Seagulls Club - The Argonauts 10pm

Saturday, June 8

Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 11am

Twin Towns - Chevy X Press 4pm

Twin Towns - Route 66 Band 9pm

Club Banora - Rockin Eddie Band 7pm

South Tweed Bowls Club - Jazz Jam 2pm

South Tweed Bowls Club - Little Stevie and the Tails Fins 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Viper Room 6.30pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 6pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Baggy Trousers 7pm

Seagulls Club - Colt Seavers Band 2.30pm

Seagulls Club - Bowery Boys 5pm

Seagulls Club - Memphis Cowboys 7.30pm

Seagulls Club - Cherry Divine 10pm

Sunday June 9

Twin Towns - Big Bad 10am

Twin Towns - Rockin Eddie Band 3pm

Twin Towns - Dance On 8pm

Club Banora - Davo 3.30pm

South Tweed Bowls Club - Caldera Country 12pm

South Tweed Bowls Club - Rockin Bodgies 7pm

Riverview Hotel - Matty Rogers 2.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Pink Zinc 2.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Soul'd 3pm

Tuesday, June 11

Twin Towns - Jeff Camilleri 6pm