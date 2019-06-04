GIG GUIDE: Where to find the best live music
THE TWEED is known across the country for having one of the liveliest and diverse live music scenes anywhere in Australia.
Up and down the coast, pubs and clubs across the region are bustling with excitement has touring bands and local legends hit the stage to entertain thousands every week.
The Tweed Daily News has your complete list each week to the best live gigs and acts across our region.
If there is a live gig you are promoting and want our readers to know about it, let us know by email at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au.
Wednesday, June 5
Twin Towns - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 12.30pm
Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 4.30pm
Twin Towns - Wally and the Gators 8.30pm
Thursday, June 6
Twin Towns - The Raiders 10am
Twin Towns - Dance On 3pm
Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 8pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Route 66 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Seagulls Club - Zed 28 5pm
Seagulls Club - Cherry Divine 7.30pm
Friday, June 7
Twin Towns - Buddy Love and The Tremors 11am
Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 4pm
Twin Towns - The Mustangs 9pm
Club Banora - Rockin Eddie Band 5.15pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Jason Kafoa 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Rob Bostock 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Late For Woodstock 7pm
Seagulls Club - Little Stevie and the Tailfins 5pm
Seagulls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
Seagulls Club - The Argonauts 10pm
Saturday, June 8
Twin Towns - Itchy Fingers 11am
Twin Towns - Chevy X Press 4pm
Twin Towns - Route 66 Band 9pm
Club Banora - Rockin Eddie Band 7pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Jazz Jam 2pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Little Stevie and the Tails Fins 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Viper Room 6.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 6pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Baggy Trousers 7pm
Seagulls Club - Colt Seavers Band 2.30pm
Seagulls Club - Bowery Boys 5pm
Seagulls Club - Memphis Cowboys 7.30pm
Seagulls Club - Cherry Divine 10pm
Sunday June 9
Twin Towns - Big Bad 10am
Twin Towns - Rockin Eddie Band 3pm
Twin Towns - Dance On 8pm
Club Banora - Davo 3.30pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Caldera Country 12pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Rockin Bodgies 7pm
Riverview Hotel - Matty Rogers 2.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Pink Zinc 2.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Soul'd 3pm
Tuesday, June 11
Twin Towns - Jeff Camilleri 6pm