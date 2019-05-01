GIG GUIDE: Where to watch live music this week
THE TWEED is known across the country for having one of the liveliest and diverse live music scenes anywhere in Australia.
Up and down the coast, pubs and clubs across the region are bustling with excitment has touring bands and local legends hit the stage to entertain thousands every week.
The Tweed Daily News has your complete list each week to the best live gigs and acts across our region.
Wednesday, May 1
Pottsville Beach Sport Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
Twin Towns - Floorburners 1.30pm
Twin Towns - Dance On 6.30pm
Thursday, May 2
Twin Towns - Surf Report 6pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - RAFF De 6.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mr John 5.30pm
Friday, May 3
Twin Towns - Trombone Kellie Gang 4.30pm
Twin Towns - Undercover 9pm
Club Banora - Classic Gold 5.15pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Classics 7.30pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Point Blank 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Nick Cunningham
Cabarita Sports Club - Bill Jacobi's Rouge Elements 7pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Tangle 7.30pm
Pottsville Beach Sport Club - Kafoa McCoy 6.30pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Upstage 6.15pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Pete C and Dr Baz 7.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Raku 5pm
Currumbin RSL - Fat Albert Band 8pm
Riverview Hotel - Mason Rack 8pm
Seagulls Club - Street Cafe 8pm
Saturday, May 4
Twin Towns - SAT Raff 1.30pm
Twin Towns - The Best of the Bee Gees 8pm
Twin Towns - Undercover 9pm
Club Banora - The Hemis 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Herman's Hermits Story 8pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Hinterland Swing Band 2pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Vanessa Sanger Duo 7pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Allensworth 7pm
Cabarita Sports Club - Brett Healy Project 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Tahlia Matheson 6.30pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Merlin 6pm
Dolphins Harbourside Hotel - Magnetic Force 8pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Gemini 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Tickle and the Rift 6.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Jason McGregor 4pm
Currumbin RSL - Floorburners 8pm
Sheoak Shack - Ben Camden 2pm
Seagulls Club - Bongo Boys 8pm
Sunday, May 5
Twin Towns - Elephant Rock 1pm
Twin Towns -Jake Meywes Band 6pm
Club Banora - Dave J 3.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 2pm
South Tweed Bowls Club - Mark Windle 12pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Clark Duo 3pm
Chinderah Tavern - Viper Room 2.30pm
Pottsville Tavern - Dan Hannaford 2.30pm
Brothers Cafe - Lemaire Live 12pm
Pottsville Beach Sport Club - Tracey Leigh 4pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Clint White 2.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Lily Budiasa 1pm
Currumbin RSL - Bonnie Kellett 4pm
Riverview Hotel - Sarah Grant 2.30pm