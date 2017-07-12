Gig guide: Young country royalty and rock masters

Thursday, July 13
- The Arts Centre Gold Coast - Theatre - Bakersfield Mist 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Raffe De 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Jason Delphin 5pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Dennis Warren 5.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Kingy Comedy 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Jeff Camilleri 4pm; The Baker Boys 7.30pm
Friday, July 14
- Arts Centre Gold Coast -An Evening In Paris 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Red Cherries Trio 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Closer 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Rockks 7.30pm
- Club Banora - King and the Fox 3pm; Wild Card 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - The Smashed Crabs + DJ 9pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Rick Hay 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Scorpio 7pm; The Deck - Candice Dianna 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Andy Penney 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Captain Wow 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Trevor Rix 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Mouse 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Back Tracking 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Stephen Lovelight 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Clare Bowen 8pm; J Bar - Chris Hutchinson 8.30pm; Russ Walker 1am; Atrium - DJ J-Mixx 8pm; The Deck DJ James Canning 8.15pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 11am; Long Gone Daddy's 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Craig Atkinson 11am; Delisch with George Harvey 1pm; The Baker Boys 5pm; Eric Grothe and The Gurus 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - The Gathering Irish Band 5pm
Saturday, July 15
- The Arts Centre Gold Coast - RockWiz Live 8pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Roy Morris with Mirasol 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Titanix 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 7pm
- Club Banora - Dance On 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Darren Lawrence 9pm; Agent 77 + DJ 9pm
- Currumbin RSL - Magnetic Force 7pm; The Deck - Jerome Williams 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Richie Williams 4pm
- Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Long Gone Daddys 6pm
- Saltbar - Dj Ben 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Nicky Convine Duo 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Gavin Doniger 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Babba 8pm; J Bar - Paul Lines 8.30pm; DJ Turhan 12.30am; Atrium - DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck DJ James Canning 8.15pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Laura, George & Deb Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Benny Nelson 5pm; The Baker Boys 9pm
Sunday, July 16
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Long Gone Daddy's 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Jason Delphin 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Rodney Vincent 11am; Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Who's Charlie 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Chris Bent 3pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Pieter Vee 2pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Agent 77 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - SoulCutz 12pm; The Deck - CC the Cat 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Parker & Benji 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm;
- North Kirra SLSC - Gavin Doniger 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Cory Hargreaves 3pm
- Riverview Hotel - Pigeon Boy 2.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Smashed Crabs 1.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Chris Hutchinson 2pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Ian McLaren 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Martin Way 12.30pm; Mix City 4pm; The Baker Boys 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 2.30pm
Monday, July 17
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Marco 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson 7pm