19°
News

Gig guide: Young country royalty and rock masters

Daniel McKenzie
| 12th Jul 2017 4:20 PM
Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, star US TV series Nashville plays The Star, Gold Coast on Friday, July 14.
Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, star US TV series Nashville plays The Star, Gold Coast on Friday, July 14. Damian Dovarganes

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Thursday, July 13

  • The Arts Centre Gold Coast - Theatre - Bakersfield Mist 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Raffe De 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Jason Delphin 5pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Dennis Warren 5.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Kingy Comedy 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Jeff Camilleri 4pm; The Baker Boys 7.30pm

Friday, July 14

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast -An Evening In Paris 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Red Cherries Trio 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Closer 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Rockks 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - King and the Fox 3pm; Wild Card 7pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - The Smashed Crabs + DJ 9pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Rick Hay 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Scorpio 7pm; The Deck - Candice Dianna 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Andy Penney 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Captain Wow 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Trevor Rix 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Mouse 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Back Tracking 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Stephen Lovelight 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Clare Bowen 8pm; J Bar - Chris Hutchinson 8.30pm; Russ Walker 1am; Atrium - DJ J-Mixx 8pm; The Deck DJ James Canning 8.15pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Chris Doyle 11am; Long Gone Daddy's 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Craig Atkinson 11am; Delisch with George Harvey 1pm; The Baker Boys 5pm; Eric Grothe and The Gurus 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - The Gathering Irish Band 5pm

Saturday, July 15

  • The Arts Centre Gold Coast - RockWiz Live 8pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dukes 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Roy Morris with Mirasol 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Titanix 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 7pm
  • Club Banora - Dance On 7.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Darren Lawrence 9pm; Agent 77 + DJ 9pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Magnetic Force 7pm; The Deck - Jerome Williams 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Richie Williams 4pm
  • Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Long Gone Daddys 6pm
  • Saltbar - Dj Ben 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Nicky Convine Duo 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Gavin Doniger 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Babba 8pm; J Bar - Paul Lines 8.30pm; DJ Turhan 12.30am; Atrium - DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck DJ James Canning 8.15pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Laura, George & Deb Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Benny Nelson 5pm; The Baker Boys 9pm

Australian TV royalty, RockWiz, hits The Arts Centre, Gold Coast on Saturday night.
Australian TV royalty, RockWiz, hits The Arts Centre, Gold Coast on Saturday night. CONTRIBUTED

Sunday, July 16

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Long Gone Daddy's 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Jason Delphin 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Rodney Vincent 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Who's Charlie 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Chris Bent 3pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Pieter Vee 2pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar - Agent 77 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - SoulCutz 12pm; The Deck - CC the Cat 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Gig Cartel 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Parker & Benji 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm;
  • North Kirra SLSC - Gavin Doniger 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Cory Hargreaves 3pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Pigeon Boy 2.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Smashed Crabs 1.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Chris Hutchinson 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Ian McLaren 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Martin Way 12.30pm; Mix City 4pm; The Baker Boys 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 2.30pm

Monday, July 17

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Marco 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson 7pm
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  clare bowen entertainment music rockwiz tweed entertainment tweed music what's on what's on tweed

Tom Tate says Peter Beattie overcooked media tart

Tom Tate says Peter Beattie overcooked media tart

GOLD Coast Mayor Tom Tate has launched an extraordinary attack on Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie as the council free tickets row continues.

NSW funding buzz for regional art groups

Karen Lockhart, Minister for the Arts Don Harwin, and Rhonda Luland at Tweed Unlimited Arts.

"Arts and culture is a big part of regional life”

Let's do something about caring for our homeless

SLEEPING OUT: Lynne Deans, Anthony Moerman, Linda Williams, Karissa Ball, Michael Hill and Nikki Todd.

Sleeping out for the St Vinnies homeless appeal

Parents learn how to cope with ADHD

Beyond the Maze founder and ADHD coach Paula Burgess with her son Jesse.

An ADHD support meeting at Murwillumbah welcomes qualified coach

Local Partners

Son of late cyclist blames killer roads

Call for council to inform the public and moderate use of roads deemed to be dangerour

Plenty of laughs and thrills at circus

Webers Circus offers amazing animal and aerial acts.

Webers Circus brings wonderful acts from around the world

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 $818,000

Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close to the River, boat ramp and major shopping centres. All...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

you will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Sublime Living in a Superb Location!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $770,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 1:00 - 1:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 $857,000 Land...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

56 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $857,000

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Arguably One Of The Best Positions In Coolangatta Set High On Kirra Hill

12/32 "Summit House" Powell Crescent, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 499,000

An ideal property choice for those looking for in town living without breaking the budget. Comprising of two good sized bedrooms both with built in robes and a...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!