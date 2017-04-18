25°
News

Gilmore retains world number one rank

Daniel McKenzie
| 18th Apr 2017 11:02 AM
Stephanie Gilmore continued her dream start to the WSL season.
Stephanie Gilmore continued her dream start to the WSL season. Ed Sloane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED surfer Stephanie Gilmore has retained her World Surf League (WSL) number one ranking with a runner-up at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach on Monday.

Gilmore went down to American Courtney Conlogue in yesterday's final, but retained top spot after winning the season opener at Snapper Rocks, followed by a semi-final showing at Margaret River, Western Australia last week.

In 4-6ft waves, Conlogue unleashed her aggressive power-surfing to take down a star-studded field, including six-time WSL Champion Gilmore, reigning WSL Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) and three-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW).

Conlogue's win saw the Californian ring the coveted Bell for a second time after her dominance throughout the final series.

"This was an incredible event,” Gilmore said.

"We've had some awesome waves over these past few days and it was a special Easter weekend to have everyone down here.”

Stephanie Gilmore retained the WSL Jeep Leader Jersey after placing runner-up at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.
Stephanie Gilmore retained the WSL Jeep Leader Jersey after placing runner-up at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach. Kelly Cestari

Coming into the Final, Gilmore was looking to add a fourth Bell to her trophy cabinet to equal the great Lisa Andersen (USA) for Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach titles and charged out of the blocks with an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10) to Conlogue's 8.00.

Gilmore and Conlogue continued to charge, again posting excellent-range scores with Gilmore leading Conlogue's 15.27 combined score by only 1.06 points.

In the last five minutes, Conlogue took off on the biggest set wave of the final and displayed her trademark power in the pocket to post an excellent 9.00 point ride for the lead. With only seconds left, Gilmore attempted to scratch into a medium-sized set but was unable to make it, leaving Conlogue to win her second consecutive Bell with a heat total of 17.00.

Gilmore said her focus was now holding onto her Championship lead as she searches for a seventh WSL world title.

"To surf in front of this crowd is a really special experience. I always try my best, but it is a tough field to beat so I am happy to come away with a second and still hold onto that lead,” she said.

"I will hopefully hold onto it for as long as I can.”

Courtney Conlogue of the USA successfully defended her Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach title by defeating 6X World Champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia
Courtney Conlogue of the USA successfully defended her Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach title by defeating 6X World Champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia Kelly Cestari

Conlogue came into the start of the 2017 season as world number two, but a ninth place finish at the Roxy Pro Gold Coast and fifth place result at the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro set her back to World No. 9. The Californian's win today moves her up to fourth on the Jeep Leaderboard to now put her World Title campaign back on track.

"Coming up against Stephanie (Gilmore) in the Final was incredible,” Conlogue said.

"Maintaining composure at the end was key. I had a lot of last-minute wins this contest and that's why it's true that you should never give up because it's not over until it is over.

"She is such an amazing surfer and tough competitor.”

Rip Curl Women's Pro Final Results:

1 - Courtney Conlogue (USA) 17.00

2 - Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 16.33

Rip Curl Women's Pro Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 18.33 def. Tyler Wright (AUS) 15.00

SF 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14.66 def. Lakey Peterson (USA) 9.73

Rip Curl Women's Pro Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 16.56 def. Carissa Moore (HAW) 15.33

QF 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 15.26 def. Coco Ho (HAW) 11.60

QF 3: Lakey Peterson (USA) 15.86 def. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 15.60

QF 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 18.60 def. Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.80

2017 WSL Women's Jeep Leaderboard (After Rip Curl Women's Pro Bells Beach):

1 - Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 24,500 pts

2 - Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 21,700 pts

3 - Tyler Wright (AUS) 19,700

4 - Courtney Conlogue (USA) 18,500

5 - Lakey Peterson (USA) 16,250

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  courtney conlogue rip curl pro bells beach sport stephanie gilmore tweed sport world surf league wsl wsl championship tour

Teaching dogs new tricks at the academy

Teaching dogs new tricks at the academy

Dog owners have a chance learn some new rules for their pets.

Gilmore retains world number one rank

Stephanie Gilmore continued her dream start to the WSL season.

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Could 'texting bays' help save lives on NSW highways?

Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

It's an idea already being rolled out in Western Australia

What killed this ex-Rebel bikie who wanted a new life?

Police continue to treat the death of Gold Coast man Ricky Ciano as suspicious two months after his body was found in his car on a backroad in NSW.

Police say he was found with no visible sign of injury

Local Partners

Celebrating Farmers Markets' 6th birthday

SPECIAL celebrations will be held at the Murwillumbah Farmers' Market on Wednesday as the organisation marks its sixth anniversary.

Condong Bowls Club bounces back after flood

COMPLETE MESS: Condong Bowls Club manager Kerry Campbell with the clean-up crew.

Floodwaters reached the bar causing severe damage to the club.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING SOUNDS: Chillingham Voices plays All Saints , Murwillumbah on Sunday, April 30.

Chilling sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

HAS Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force? Is that why he was in hiding for all of The Force Awakens?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being so close to the water is the ultimate lifestyle experience. Two...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular holiday destination Rainbow Bay. With the ocean on one side and the the river...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!