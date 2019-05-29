Gilmore rises above the rest

SUBLIME PERFORMANCE: Seven-time World Surf League champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia claims the 2019 Corona Bali Protected, and the yellow leader's jersey, with a dominant display in the final at Keramas.

SUBLIME PERFORMANCE: Seven-time World Surf League champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia claims the 2019 Corona Bali Protected, and the yellow leader's jersey, with a dominant display in the final at Keramas. Damea Dorsey/Getty Images

STEPHANIE Gilmore's win at Keramas at the Corona Bali Protected was nothing short of sensational.

Her peers on the WSL conceded that she would have beaten most of the guys with that winning performance.

Gilmore was the only competitor to score a perfect 10, and rightfully so.

The seven-time world champ had said in the lead-up that you have to make the most of the opportunities.

The final day of the 11-day waiting period produced the best waves so far on the 2019 Dream Tour and Steph capitalised on it.

That winning wave, her fifth perfect 10 of her career and her 30th Championship Tour (CT)victory, has more than vindicated the World Surf League's decision to offer equal prizemoney for both genders.

Gilmore had an abysmal start to the year with an early round loss at D'bah against California's rising star Caroline Marks. She recovered at Bells to post a quarter-final result.

In the semi-final at Keramas, Steph fought off a see-saw battle with one of her toughest adversaries, Courtney Conlogue.

That was the crucial heat as if Steph had lost and CC won, the Californian would have gone to the lead with possibly two CTs under her belt after winning Bells.

But it wasn't to be and Steph won the tooth-and-nail match to get on that winning roll. In the end it was a one-way final against another fierce foe in Sally Fitzgibbons, who had no answer for Gilmore's seamless attack.

Steph was quietly primed for the final day after a visit to the local beautician, resplendent with new yellow fingernails and subconscious thought of retrieving the leader's yellow jersey firmly in the back of her mind.

It's an amazing result from so many different perspectives. Gilmore is back in the driver's seat, rated number one heading to Margaret River.

It's the fourth event with six to go and another important step on the road to an eighth world title. That's still a long way ahead but as 11-time world champ Kelly Slater says, it's a marathon and not a sprint. Steph is now where she needs to be, her surfing is at peak form, and her Darren Handley 5'10 boards are working a treat.

Steph's perfect winning ride was a textbook performance based on pure instinct. Flowing with an effortless style, she is perhaps the most stylish surfer on tour since the retirement of Parko (a big influence). She is now on a trajectory to match the Slater phenomenon.

Everything has clicked into place. Already called the greatest women's surfer in existence, Gilmore has bounced back better than ever and while the Aussie guys are taking a shellacking, Steph is making all Australians feel super-proud as the rest of the world looks on pure admiration.