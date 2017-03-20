Gilmore wins sixth Roxy Pro

I'M BACK: Six time world champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia won her sixth Roxy Pro Gold Coast title on Sunday.

SIX-time World Surfing League (WSL) champion Stephanie Gilmore has soared back to the top of women's surfing after an emotional victory in the Roxy Pro at Snapper Rocks on Sunday.

The title was Gilmore's sixth at Snapper Rocks and marks her 25th elite tour victory, but a first since 2014.

The Tweed Heads surfer defeated American Lakey Peterson in the final after dispatching three-time world champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in the quarter-finals with a perfect 10 ride, and fellow Australian Sally Fitzgibbons in the semi-finals.

"I can't believe it, I've been visualising holding that trophy so much,” Gilmore said.

"It was so hard against Lakey. I'm so happy to have all the support from everyone here and there's nothing better than winning at home.”

Los Angeles based Gimore is back on top of the Jeep world rankings after her Roxy Pro win Kelly Cestari

Gilmore said while there's still a long season ahead, she'd love to win a seventh world title.

"I haven't had the yellow jersey for a while and it's going to feel so good to put that on,” she said.

"Getting to win an event again was really cool and it feels really rewarding to win. It's the greatest feeling in the world to win here, in the greatest place on earth in my eyes.”

The Quiksilver Pro saw one of the most inspiring comeback stories in surfing history unfold when Lennox Head surfer Owen Wright defeated Central Coast surfer Matt Wilkinson.

Wright sat out the entire 2016 season due to a career-threatening brain injury, and the Quiksilver Pro marked his triumphant return to the championship tour after receiving an injury wildcard for 2017.

The win is Wright's best ever result on the Gold Coast and earns him top spot in the rankings.