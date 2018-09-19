Gimme shelter: Top musos come together for Tweed homeless

LOCAL LEGENDS: Tweed's favourite acts, like Round Mountain Girls, hit the stage later this Sunday for Moo Oz fest in Cudgen.

DID you know there are about 70 people living without a roof on beaches from Wooyung to Kingscliff?

Or that the number of homeless youth on the Tweed is growing?

Have you heard of Moo Oz Festival?

If not, it's time to get acquainted with this new festival in the Tweed - one with a big local music line-up and an even bigger humanitarian goal.

Musicians Ray Cat, Natasha Bitancurt, Chris Eaton, Andrea Deeley and Paul Robinson with Moo Oz Fest organiser Joanne Mitchell. Lyn McCarthy

The festival, which is back this Sunday for its second year, raised $6000 at short notice for flood relief in 2017 when it was staged at Victory Hotel in Mooball.

This Sunday, the venue is Cudgen Leagues Club, the line-up features 40 bands across six stages, and the fundraising target is $150,000 for frontline homelessness services in the Tweed.

For festival organiser Joanne Mitchell, addressing local homelessness was a logical next step after floods last year devastated the homes of so many.

Hayley Grace and The Bay Collective will play at Moo Oz Fest.

"We knew there was a significant amount of homeless people in the Tweed prior to the floods, but the situation only got worse afterwards,” Ms Mitchell said.

"So what we decided to do this year was take the fundraiser to the Cudgen Leagues Club and put on a homeless benefit.

"What this festival will do is reach out to people to tell them they don't have to do this on their own.”

Moo Oz Festival will donate a percentage of profits to local missions such Fred's Place, Red Cross, St Vinnies and Agape Outreach.

The Moo Oz fest brings the best local acts in the Tweed together for a good cause. Steve Vivian

"These people are the ones behind the scenes tackling what is such a big problem in our society,” Ms Mitchell said.

"The money raised from the festival will hopefully help allow these organisations, who get little funding, to keep doing what they are doing.”

To get such a big event off the ground, Ms Mitchell has leaned on her background in community fundraising which started when she was a child at her local YMCA, and progressed to her work with the Tweed PCYC and now as a primary school teacher.

Coupling this with the connections she made with Tweed musicians in her time as the Tweed Shire Council's music curator, Ms Mitchell and her fellow organisers have the clout to pull such an ambitious event off.

"Last year we had 600 people, this year the capacity is 6000,” she said.

"The line-up is amazing because it's pulling the best artists from the Tweed, Byron and Lismore shires and even Brisbane. We have got a lot of talent on our doorstep.

"It will be wonderful to see lots of families enjoying a great day out and the community working towards what is a really important cause.

"If you're short of plans for Sunday, I encourage everyone to get along. There will be music going all day, as well as activities and workshops for children, and a youth buskers' competition and market and food stalls.”

Moo Oz: Gimme Shelter Concert

When: 9am-9pm on Sunday, September 23

Where: Cudgen Leagues Club

Tickets: $10 children, $20 youth, $50 adult and $80 VIP at www.trybooking.com/book/sessions?eid=392695.

LINE-UP