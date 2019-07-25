Girl, 10, in coma after horse fall to stay in ICU

Abbie Sweeper's doctors said the 10-year-old could remain in the ICU for more than six months.

ABIGAIL Sweeper's parents have received news their daughter's journey to recovery is far from over.

The 10-year-old Plainland girl suffered horrific injuries on Sunday, June 14 when she fell from her horse during a Laidley and District Pony Club Gymkhana.

Since then, she has been in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A social media page set up for Abbie said she would be undergoing an operation today and is expected to remain in the ICU for many months.

"Abbie will be in the ICU for at least the next six months," the post read.

"They will perform a tracheotomy on Thursday so the breathing tube will be out of her mouth and make her more comfortable until she shows signs she can breathe herself."

The post was met by nearly 300 comments sending well wishes and prayers and asking permission to visit Abbie in hospital.

And 11 days after Abbie's tragic accident, community support is not dwindling.

If anything, it's continuing to gain momentum as word spreads through equine communities Australia-wide.

Based in New South Wales, stock horse breeder and exhibitor Sharleen Flanagan said she had no personal connection to the Sweeper family but wanted to help.

Abbie Sweeper. Contributed

"We both breed stock horses and show stock horses... I suppose we all have a connection because we have a common interest," Sharleen said.

"We all rally together when it's one of our own in trouble."

Sharleen said she was in the process of organising a nation-wide stallion auction and hoped to launch it in the next few days.

The auction will be on Facebook with stallion services being up for bid.

"People will just need to put a bid on the stallion they want and 100 per cent of profits will go to Abbie and her mum," she said.

"(Stallion auctions) generally do raise good money."

She said a stallion auction might catch the attention of anyone looking to breed their horse.

"People who would be bidding are those who want to put their mares in foal so they would be buying the service of the stallion," she said.

She said she had already received nearly 100 donations spanning breeds including stock horses, quarter horses, ponies, paint horses and more.

"I'm still getting more donations rolling in... It's probably one of the biggest auctions I've ever seen and I've been in the horse industry for 30 years," she said.

"It's a huge, huge response and there is a lot on offer."