Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Girl, 11, struck in Halloween hit-and-run

by Peter Michael
1st Nov 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting the driver of a black car involved in the hit-and-run of an 11-year-old girl out trick or treating for Halloween in Cairns last night.

The girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital with a broken clavicle.

Edmonton Police, in south Cairns, reported an 11-year-old girl was struck by a car while out trick or treating with family at about 7.30pm yesterday.

The girl was walking along the Bruce Highway Service Road, near the intersection of Peterson Road, Edmonton when she was struck by a small black car.

Police are continuing their investigations today, have spoken to potential witnesses and are reviewing CCTV vision.

Police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision to contact police.

The driver of the vehicle is urged to make contact with police immediately.

More Stories

child victim halloween hit-and-run trick or treat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed mums trying to make uniform shopping easy

        premium_icon Tweed mums trying to make uniform shopping easy

        Business Tweed mothers have begun a new website to help people transfer second-hand uniforms efficiently

        Asbestos found in half of Tweed tests

        premium_icon Asbestos found in half of Tweed tests

        Health More than half of all samples tested for asbestos in the Tweed Shire this year have...

        Months of heavy rainfall needed to reverse drought: BoM

        premium_icon Months of heavy rainfall needed to reverse drought: BoM

        Weather Eastern Australia could be in for a very dry summer.

        Man's desperate attempt to help brother lands him in jail

        premium_icon Man's desperate attempt to help brother lands him in jail

        Crime He tried to orchestrate a large cocaine deal, but "buyer" was a cop