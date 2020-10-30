Girl, 4, killed by chicken nugget

A four-year-old girl has died while eating chicken nuggets at a family dinner.

Rebecca Rayane da Silva Pereira of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was eating the food together with some beans and rice when she suddenly started struggling to breathe.

She was rushed to hospital, but sadly died before arriving at the Vector West UPA.

The little girl's father, Diego Alves Pereira, told local media he was at work when the tragic accident unfolded.

"My wife was at home with my seven-year-old boy. At the time, my wife tried to take her out, but she couldn't do it and called the neighbour. They took the car and went to the UPA", he said.

Rebecca Rayane da Silva Pereira, 4, died after she chocked eating a chicken nugget. She is pictured here with her distraught father Diego Alves Pereira. Picture: Newsflash

Mr Pereira explained his daughter, who died on October 23, was born 22 weeks premature and was diagnosed with esophageal atresia, an organ malformation.

The birth defect prompted her to undergo two surgeries before the age of 20 days and since then Mr Pereira she had, had difficult eating and regularly chocked on her food.

"Depending on the food, she took a liquid together and when she choked, sometimes she was able to go back alone. She has a surgical procedure that widens, but it hurts a lot and she would have to go days without eating, but she did not have enough weight because she was too small still," Mr Pereira told local media.

Despite doctors telling the father Rebecca would be unable to speak, she began form words at the age of one.

Rebecca was eating the food together with some beans and rice when she suddenly started struggling to breathe. She died before she arrived at hospital. Picture: Newsflash

"The first word she said was 'daddy'. Since she learnt to speak, she didn't go a day without praying. The biggest lesson she gave us was prayer," the heartbroken father said in a Facebook post.

"It will be difficult now. She was such a smart kid with so much to live for and loved by everyone."

Meanwhile, last month in the UK a mother discovered a face mask had been cooked inside a McDonald's chicken nugget after her daughter began to choke.

The woman said she purchased McDonald's for three of her kids in the town of Aldershot, south west of London, and they had just began eating it when she noticed her six-year-old was choking.

Rebecca was born 22 weeks premature and was diagnosed with esophageal atresia, an organ malformation. Picture: Newsflash

"My little daughter just started choking and I put my fingers down her throat to loop it out there was just blue with the sick," Ms Arbor said, according to The Mirror.

"I thought what on earth is this?! I didn't even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and all you could see was this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20."

"And the mask is cooked into it, like a part of the mixture and it's clearly a mask. You can see the seam and how solid it is in there."

Ms Arbor then went to the McDonald's to speak to the manager, who she claims "failed to apologise and stop serving nuggets" but did say they hadn't been cooked on site.

Last month in the UK, a mother found a face mask cooked inside a McDonald’s chicken nugget. Picture: Facebook

In a statement McDonald's UK apologised for the incident, saying they were "very sorry to hear about this customer's experience".

"Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections," a spokesperson said.

"When the matter was brought to the attention of our staff, we apologised, offered a full refund and asked the customer to return the item so we could further investigate the matter and isolate the affected product."

Originally published as Girl, 4, killed by chicken nugget