Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A girl will face court after she was allegedly found with cannabis.
A girl will face court after she was allegedly found with cannabis.
Crime

Girl busted with cereal bowl of cannabis in car

Rebecca Lollback
by
24th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GIRL will face children's court next month after she was allegedly caught with almost 30g of cannabis.

About 4.05pm on Friday, police were patrolling a park in Tweed Heads when they saw a car parked.

"As police approached the car they saw the young person sitting in the front passenger seat," a police spokesman said.

"At this point, police observed the young person bend down and frantically appeared to be shuffling items in the foot-well at her feet.

"Police spoke to the young person and other occupant of the vehicle and subsequently searched them and the vehicle.

"Underneath the seat where the young person was seated police located a red cereal bowl containing an amount of what is alleged to be cannabis."

A further search of the car found a handbag and a backpack, also in the foot-well near the girl, which contained two plastic zip-lock bags of cannabis.

The cannabis later weighed in at 27.8g.

The girl will appear before Tweed Heads Children's Court on September 14.

More Stories

cannabis tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW leading Australian recovery from COVID-19 crisis

        Premium Content NSW leading Australian recovery from COVID-19 crisis

        Health NSW has emerged as the state carrying the rest of the country through the COVID-19 economic downturn.

        Youth suicide warning after students lost in ‘cluster’

        Premium Content Youth suicide warning after students lost in ‘cluster’

        News Heartbreak after ‘cluster’ of student suicides

        Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Premium Content Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Health Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk might claim Queensland hospitals are only...

        From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        Premium Content From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        News A NUMBER of online tools, webinars and other toolkits are available to Northern NSW...