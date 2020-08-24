Girl busted with cereal bowl of cannabis in car

A girl will face court after she was allegedly found with cannabis.

A girl will face court after she was allegedly found with cannabis.

A GIRL will face children's court next month after she was allegedly caught with almost 30g of cannabis.

About 4.05pm on Friday, police were patrolling a park in Tweed Heads when they saw a car parked.

"As police approached the car they saw the young person sitting in the front passenger seat," a police spokesman said.

"At this point, police observed the young person bend down and frantically appeared to be shuffling items in the foot-well at her feet.

"Police spoke to the young person and other occupant of the vehicle and subsequently searched them and the vehicle.

"Underneath the seat where the young person was seated police located a red cereal bowl containing an amount of what is alleged to be cannabis."

A further search of the car found a handbag and a backpack, also in the foot-well near the girl, which contained two plastic zip-lock bags of cannabis.

The cannabis later weighed in at 27.8g.

The girl will appear before Tweed Heads Children's Court on September 14.