Emergency services were called out to a home invasion in Shirleen Cr Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Girl, 15, charged over home invasion

by TESS IKONOMOU
17th Oct 2019 7:53 AM
A TEENAGE girl has been charged over the terrifying home invasion in Condon and vicious assault of another girl.

The 15-year-old is facing five charges including one count of burglary and will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

It is alleged she broke into a Shirleen Crescent house in Condon on Monday night and attacked two girls with hammers.

A neighbour told the Townsville Bulletin she saw the girls emerge from the house which had been set alight, with blood pouring down their faces.

