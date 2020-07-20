Menu
POLICE are investigating following the tragic death of a girl in the driveway of a home southwest of Ipswich.
News

Toddler killed in driveway tragedy

Paige Ashby
19th Jul 2020 6:25 PM | Updated: 20th Jul 2020 5:48 AM
UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are investigating following the tragic death of a girl in the driveway of a home southwest of Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Police said a vehicle reversing out of the driveway of a home at Rosevale struck the 14-month-old just before 5pm.

Multiple ambulance crews and an emergency chopper were called, but the child had passed away at the scene.

The forensic crash unit from Ipswich will investigate the incident.

EARLIER: A CHILD has died in an accident on a driveway on private property at Rosevale, southwest of Ipswich.

Emergency services, including a chopper were called to a property on Old Rosevale Rd just before 5pm.

Initial reports suggested a 14-month-old had been critically injured in the incident, which involved a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

Ipswich Queensland Times

