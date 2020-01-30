Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Argyle Street in Camden where a girl has partially amputated her hand.
Argyle Street in Camden where a girl has partially amputated her hand.
News

'Brave' girl partially amputates hand in meat grinder

by Christopher Harris
30th Jan 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A seven-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after her hand was partially amputated, after sticking it in a meat grinder in Sydney's southwest.

Ambulances rushed to a business on Argyle St in Camden about 1pm following a call the little girl had stuck her hand in the meat grinder.

The meat grinder was turned on at the time but her right hand was not trapped but sustained serious damage.

A helicopter with a specialist medical team and two ambulances went to the business, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

She has been taken via road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Karen Nichols described the girl's pain as "excruciating".

"There is nothing worse than witnessing a child in distress," she said.

"We were there in minutes and managed to keep her relatively calm while we treated her.

"She is one brave little girl and our thoughts are with her and her family as she recovers in hospital."

Ms Nichols also issued a warning saying kitchen safety was extremely important.

"We urge everyone to be mindful when using anything sharp or hot when preparing food," she said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fear grips resort at centre of coronavirus case

        premium_icon Fear grips resort at centre of coronavirus case

        Health A resident of the apartment tower at the centre of Qld’s first confirmed case of the virus says he has been left in the dark as concerns mount over the outbreak

        Elderly man and woman injured in pileup on M1

        premium_icon Elderly man and woman injured in pileup on M1

        News The three-vehicle crash happened on the M1 during the morning rush on the Gold...

        NSW launches probe into deadly bushfire crisis

        premium_icon NSW launches probe into deadly bushfire crisis

        Politics State government has announced an inquiry into the bushfire disaster

        More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        premium_icon More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        News Ice use has skyrocketed but is decriminalisation the answer?