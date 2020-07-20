Menu
Crime

Girl takes photo of alleged attacker

by Jack Paynter
20th Jul 2020 9:26 AM

 

 

A quick-thinking teenage girl has managed to take a picture of a man just moments after the attacker sexually assaulted her outside a train station in Melbourne's southeast.

The 17-year-old was sitting on a bench seat in Young St opposite the Frankston train station when a man approached her about 11.40am on June 29.

 

Police say the man sat next to the girl and sexually assaulted her.
Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said the man, with painted fingernails, sat next to the girl and sexually assaulted her.

"The man walked away on foot towards Beach St but not before the quick-thinking victim managed to take a photograph of the man," she said.

Frankston Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Unit detectives are investigating.

Detectives released an image and CCTV footage of the alleged attacker on Monday in the hope someone will be able to identify him.

He is described as caucasian with short spiky dark hair and aged between 25 and 40 years old.

He was wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt with a "New York" motif on the front at the time of the attack. His fingernails were also painted and he was wearing distinctive mustard-coloured shoes.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the man to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

