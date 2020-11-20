Girl’s ‘shock’ as coach allegedly put hand in swimmers: court

The ninth and final alleged victim of Kyle Daniels told police she was "shocked" when her swim coach allegedly put his hand inside her swimmers.

Meanwhile a different father, whose daughter also claims to be abused by Daniels, was reduced to tears while giving emotional evidence in court.

Kyle Daniels walks into Downing Centre Court on Thursday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

Daniels is facing trial in the NSW District Court after pleading not guilty to 26 charges of indecent and sexual child abuse stemming from allegations made by nine young girls.

After three weeks of evidence the jury heard the police interview with the final alleged victim - who was seven years old when she was taught by Daniels in late 2018.

The court heard the girl tell a Child Abuse Squad detective, in a recorded interview, that her coach put his hands on her hips as she swam.

"Then he put his hand under my swimmers," she said, in a voice barely above a whisper.

"I could feel his hands on top of my privates."

The girl had told her parents a few days before the interview where she told the officer she was "shocked" by the touch.

"It felt weird and I didn't know why," she said.

Under cross examination by Daniels' barrister the girl said she told her father while in the car going to pick up her birthday present.

"Did you just want to get out and go get your present," Daniels' former barrister Gabi Bashir SC asked the girl in a second interview.

"Yes," the girl responded.

The court heard the girl initially said nothing had happened to her in swim school after publicity of Daniels' arrest prompted parents - including her own - to ask their children if he'd touched them.

"Did you feel no matter how many times you untold your dad nothing happened at swimming lessons your dad wasn't going to accept that answer?" Ms Bashir asked the girl.

"Yes," she responded.

Swim coach Kyle Daniels. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Earlier on Thursday the jury watched in silence as the father of girl number eight broke down emotionally in the witness box.

His daughter claimed in her police interview that Daniels' fingers had dug "deeper" into her each time he touched her on multiple occasions.

Her father was reduced to tears describing how he'd raced home after his wife called him on the way to work and said their daughter was claiming she had been abused by Daniels.

The man recounted that his daughter told him her coach's "fingers went in her costume and went inside her".

"She said it happened every lesson," he said, holding his head in his hands.

The evidence from the ninth and final girl is expected to finish this week.

