Givin' a little love to their fans

Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers is performing at Twin Towns with the Bay City Rollers on July 28.

SCOTLAND'S greatest pop-glam export, the Bay City Rollers, are on tour and bring their tartan-mania to Twin Towns tonight.

Frontman Les McKeown continues to bring the house down wherever he plays in the world, transporting fans back to life as teenagers growing up in the '70s during the heyday of the Bay City Rollers.

The Bay City Rollers sold 70million albums worldwide.

Their run on the Aussie chart hits began in 1974 with Shang-A-Lang, which remains a fan favourite to this day.

In 1975 they scored a number one hit in Australia with Bye, Bye Baby.

What followed was a string of Top 10s - Give A Little Love, Money Honey, Saturday Night, Rock and Roll Love Letter and I Only Wanna Be With You.

They also had huge success with a classic cover of John Paul Young's Yesterday's Hero.

Singer Les McKeown said they're doing it "for the glory of Scotland and the glory of the tartan!”.

"There's still a great appetite for the band's songs and the music I sang in the '70s,” he said.

Earlier this month, one of the founding members of the Bay City Rollers, Alan Longmuir, passed away. He hadn't performed with the band for many years and wasn't touring with this show. Les McKeown said Alan was a true gentleman and a brilliant musician.

"We are dedicating our Australian and New Zealand tour to the music we created with Alan as the Bay City Rollers,” he said.

Bay City Rollers, Twin Towns Showroom, Saturday, 8.30pm. Tickets $65.

Phone 1800014014, book online at www.twintowns. com.au or book on the Twin Towns app.