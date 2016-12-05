Giving skilled youth a chance in the Tweed

AS YOUTH unemployment in the Tweed Heads area hits 16.2%, Skillsroad Show aims to bring career tips and tricks to students looking for a job in the region.

The event offers students advice when approaching career planning and aims to connect them with work experience, apprenticeships and job opportunities.

NSW Business Chamber director of commercial services Darren Cocks said the roadshow was a great opportunity for local business to show support

in fostering youth employment.

"The Skillsroad Show is the first careers show of its kind to bring a mobile, consultative careers service to the doorsteps of young people in regional and rural NSW alongside tangible, local work and training opportunities,” Mr Cocks said.

The Skillsroad Show is calling on local businesses to start employing Tweed youth or offer support to encourage job growth within the area, whether it's through work experience, training or mentoring.

Mr Cocks said the Skillsroad Show aimed to work with local businesses in promoting jobs to Tweed students.

"The Skillsroad mobile careers hub is all about making an end-to-end careers program accessible to all young Australians,” he said.

Tweed Heads is one of 70 stops along the road for the NSW Business Chamber's roll out of the Australian Government's Empowering YOUth two year program

The Skillsroad Show caravan will be attending Tweed River High School on Wednesday, and at Banora Point High School on Thursday.